Sinag slams pork importers for warning on ‘restrictions’

THE Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura has criticized pork importers who warned that prices of the Filipinos’ favorite source of protein could rise if the government curbs imports.

Over the past years, Sinag Executive Director Jayson Cainglet noted in a statement, pork imports have exceeded its commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) by at least tenfold, enjoying a substantially lower tariff of 25 percent.

Cainglet stressed that the country’s commitment stipulates a limit of 54,000 metric tons per year for pork imports, subject to a 35-percent tariff.

With this, Cainglet questioned whether there are any actual limitations imposed on their imports.

“Are they being hindered in their imports? Obviously, they are not limited to imports. What are the importers complaining about? Have they run out of grievances?” he said.

Adding to the complexity, Cainglet said there is now a renewed threat of pork price increases.

“Now, they are dangling pork prices again. We have been under a lower pork tariff regime for four years; have pork prices actually decreased?” he said.

“Previously, the blame for the situation was placed on Covid-19 by the National Economic and Development Authority [Neda] and the importers. Then came the Ukraine war, followed by El Niño. And now, the new concern is the alleged limitation on their imports,” he added.

Even with the implementation of Executive Order 50, Cainglet said dissatisfaction persists among the importers.

“It seems that even with Executive Order 50 in place, they are still dissatisfied,” he said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued EO 50, which maintains the temporary modification of rates of import duty on rice, corn, and meat products to ensure affordable prices of the goods amid the looming effects of the El Niño phenomenon and the African Swine Fever.

Also, Cainglet questioned whether the penalties imposed on local producers and the government’s loss of revenue over the last four years have not been substantial enough.

“Is the penalty on local producers and the loss of government revenues in the last four years not enough? Yet, consumers have not benefited as pork prices remain high,” he said.

Cainglet is also asking Neda and the importers to clarify the purported benefits of unlimited imports and tariff reductions.

“We again ask Neda and these importers: Where is the supposed benefit of unlimited imports and tariff reductions? ” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sinag officials commended the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) leadership for standing firm against the importers’ demands.

“We laud the DA leadership for rejecting the whims of these importers. No one is stopping them from importing, and the DA has not ceased issuing Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC),” he said.

“We are happy to help these importers file cases with the WTO. We will support them in their legal battle against the government; so we can all expose their hypocrisy and callousness!” he added.