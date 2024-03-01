Sen. Imee reminds critics to heed SC ruling on PDAF

Senators are not letting up on the issue of whether lawmakers should continue to tinker with funds for supposed government assistance for targeted sectors, at the expense of vital budget items, such as flagship infrastructure projects.

On Thursday, Senator Imee Marcos noted the extreme dismay of the Department of Public Works (DPWH) after foreign-assisted flagship projects for the first time lost a chunk of their allocations, and “tinambak na lang sa unprogrammed [these were relegated to unprogrammed parts of the budget, meaning, contingent on availability of funds].”

This was a result of the insertion, allegedly by House members of the bicameral conference committee on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill, of a suspect allocation for yet another State assistance program called “AKAP,” which required a P26.7-billion allocation.

Sen. Marcos has come under attack from certain members of the House after she drew attention to the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) insertion.

Guesting at the weekly Kapihan sa Senado, Sen. Marcos, however, counseled caution in rushing into another Senate investigation. She appeared satisfied with the assurance given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), where the P26.7 billion was lodged, that there will be no releases of the money until the implementing rules and distribution guidelines are finalized.

Sen. Marcos wondered aloud how the project can proceed when “both the DSWD and the DBM [Department of Budget and Management] are uncertain as to how to implement this project.”

Meanwhile, she gave unsolicited advice to lawmakers to underscore why senators are bothering themselves with the controversies involving alleged misuse of government assistance funds—whether for those with medical crisis, or displaced workers, or simply for the ultra poor.

She said lawmakers should heed the lessons from Belgica v. Ochoa, the Supreme Court ruling involving the pork barrel or Priority Development Assistance Fund.

Congress, she stressed, must be sure to observe the rules on implementation of projects; and follow the SC in the PDAF ruling, which she summed up thus: “legislators must not be involved” in the post-enactment implementation of projects.

Thus, the recent branding of social-service endeavors as a “joint initiative” of certain congressmen and the Executive might be in breach of Belgica v. Ochoa, she said.

Sen. Marcos agreed with fellow senators, like Minority Leader Koko Pimentel and Sen. JV Ejercito, that it might be time to review certain programs like the “Pantawid” or 4Ps, which could be misused and are not resulting in self-reliant households.

Ejercito earlier showed senators a video of a San Juan City resident complaining that a certain councilor’s aide had instructed him to withdraw his P7,500 allowance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program for displaced workers—an initiative begun in the pandemic by the Labor department—but to plow back to them P6,500 and get only P1,000 as his share.