Sen. Go urges agencies to ensure efficient distribution of social programs for poor

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated Tuesday his call for immediate and politics-free distribution of aid under the government’s social assistance programs.

Go’s statement aligns with Sen. JV Ejercito’s earlier privilege speech addressing the alleged misuse of the Tulong Panghanap-buhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In his speech, Go stressed the importance of impartial aid distribution, emphasizing that assistance should be accessible to all Filipinos in need of government attention without bias.

He also highlighted the significant difference that financial assistance, even as modest as P3,000, can make in the lives of those struggling to meet basic needs.

Go underscored the urgency of the situation, urging his colleagues in the Senate to also look into the matter of delayed or reportedly corruption-ridden aid distribution for the poor and act swiftly to help alleviate the suffering of their constituents.

Go shared that his first hand experiences in disaster-stricken areas have given him a deep understanding of the plight of those affected by calamities. He then reiterated his appeal to his colleagues, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other government officials to expedite the provision of assistance to qualified beneficiaries.

In an appeal to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, whose brother, Rex Gatchalian, is the current DSWD Secretary, Go urged for the expedited processing of aid distribution, especially for intended beneficiaries who were already validated by the department but are still waiting for assistance due to them for almost five months already.