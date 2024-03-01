Samgyupsalamat celebrates 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day: A testament to authentic Korean samgyupsal in PHL

As the pinnacle of genuine Korean dining in the Philippines, Samgyupsalamat proudly announces the much-awaited 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day.

This event stands as a beacon of our commitment to offering the most authentic samgyupsal experience, affirming our place as the heart of K-Good Time celebrations.

This March 3rd, Samgyupsalamat invites everyone to dive deep into the soul of Korean cuisine with exclusive offers, exciting activities, and the launch of new dishes that perfectly capture Korea’s rich culinary traditions.

A Salute to Authenticity and Culinary Excellence

Samgyupsalamat transcends beyond serving food; it’s about crafting experiences that resonate with the warmth and vibrancy of Korean culture. The 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day symbolizes our gratitude and dedication to our customers, promising a day filled with joy, authentic flavors, and unforgettable K-Good Time moments.

Maraming SamgyupSALAMATAs we commemorate 3.3 Samgyupsalamat Day, we are filled with profound gratitude towards our customers who have embraced us as part of their life’s journey, both in significant moments and everyday experiences.

At the heart of the festivities is the much- anticipated SAM FEAST 2.0, where customers can indulge in an unlimited K-BBQ experience for only Php 333. In addition to the delectable feast, we are launching the Ultimate SSAM TikTok challenge that is designed to enhance your appreciation for Korean culture and Samgyupsalamat’s authenticity.

Be Part of Our Story

We warmly invite you to join us in this celebration of culture, flavor, and community at any Samgyupsalamat branch. Let’s come together on 3.3 to share the joy and spirit of authentic Korean dining and an actual K-Good Time experience.

