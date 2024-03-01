Preparing to walk the tightrope

1 Tim 5:18: “The worker deserves his wages.”

Discussions on increasing the national minimum wage have now reached a critical juncture. It seems that, from the legislative point of view, it is no longer a question of whether the minimum wage will be increased but by how much. The Senate already agreed to increase it by P100 per day, while the House wants to increase by up to P350 per day.

The last nationally legislated wage hike was in 1989, after which the mechanism of adjusting wages has been given to the regional wage boards. The decision to adjust wages through legislation depends on the felt level of inflation that continues to prevail despite the headline numbers reflecting a sharp slowdown from last year.

Rice prices (about 10 percent of total inflation) have continued their uptick. The regular milled variety has now increased by about 20 percent, from P40/kilo in June 2023 to P50/kilo this February. Other components of inflation, particularly oil prices, have remained in declining levels from the peak in July 2022 despite the current situation in the Middle East. A two-steps-ahead approach to supply can certainly help assure that inflation will remain on its downtrend for the year.

Meanwhile, current employment figures are encouraging, with unemployment falling to its lowest at 3.1 percent, the lowest in decades. Employment numbers show that there are approximately five million more people working today than before the pandemic.

In general, the economy is doing well in terms of managing both inflation and unemployment. Increasing the minimum wage might lead to changing the direction or pace of improvement of these variables. Some facts must be considered. One, the current structure of the economy has remained virtually unchanged from two decades ago, with more than half of employment in retail (20 percent), agriculture (22 percent), and construction (10 percent). The rest are in manufacturing (8 percent), transportation (7 percent), public administration (6 percent), and food and accommodation (5 percent).

Two, among employed workers, 49 percent are wage earners from private employers. It should be noted that the five million increase in workers are traced to the increase of these wage earners in the private sector. The rest are self-employed (27 percent), government employees (9 percent), and unpaid family workers (8 percent).

Three, in terms of occupations, those employed are mostly in elementary occupations (30 percent), service and sales workers (23 percent), and clerical support (7 percent). Most elementary occupations do not require specialized skills and extensive training and may include cleaners, agricultural workers, and those in the informal sector. An implementation of a national wage increase will affect the private wage earners (about half of the employed population). If all of them are working in formal organizations, the impact will be substantial in terms of increasing purchasing power amid slowing inflation.

On the other hand, it can be said that the bulk of job creation in the last two years after the pandemic reopening can be traced to increasing number of enterprises, particularly microenterprises. Latest survey results show that the number of microenterprises increased by 30 percent from 2020 to 2021 and increased the number of employed by 20 percent. However, microenterprises, on average, only have about four workers and are, therefore, exempted from the minimum wage law, which only applies to firms with at least 10 workers. The impact, therefore, of the minimum wage increase will be at the small enterprise level, representing about 27 percent of all enterprises. It should be noted that small enterprises declined by about two percent even after reopening the economy, resulting in a loss of about eight percent of workers.

All these data show that raising the minimum wage will not necessarily benefit all workers and could be a burden to small enterprises. It is also important to note that the purchasing power of the peso stands at 80 percent of its 2018 value. Based on the Occupational Wages Survey 2022, the average monthly wage in the country is P18,423. An increase of P100 per day will roughly translate to an increase of 16 percent in the average monthly wage. It will be able to almost bring the purchasing power back to 2018. A higher level of increase may defeat the purpose, as it will be more than restoring the purchasing power and could lead to higher inflation.

Regardless of what the government decides, careful balancing is essential. This should not lead to inflation expectations, nor justifications for firms to lay off workers. Government must be ready to walk the tight rope, as the desired good can lead either way for the economy.

Ultimately, it would be good to let productivity improvements address issues of purchasing power. This means pursuing reforms towards supporting and improving sectors in the economy that are highly productive, such as manufacturing, and providing pathways for those left behind to be able to shift from low-productivity sectors to higher ones.

Dr. Alvin P. Ang is Chairperson of the Department of Economics at Ateneo de Manila University and Senior Research Fellow at the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development.