PHL looks to Australia for easing supply chain worries

AMID ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he wants greater economic cooperation with Australia to ensure the country’s economic security.

For its part, Australia sees the Philippines as its gateway to tapping the growing economic opportunities in Southeast Asia.

During his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Marcos said he discussed expanding Manila’s economic partnership with Canberra.

“We anticipate greater bilateral economic cooperation that will allow us to withstand shocks, to be resilient against economic coercion, and to provide an enabling environment for our respective businesses and labor markets to further flourish under the ambit of our Strategic Relationship and Partnership,” Marcos said in his joint conference with Albanese in Canberra on Thursday.

Among the sectors which can be covered by such partnerships, Marcos said, are environmentally sustainable investment, mineral resources development and climate and energy transition.

Last week, Marcos expressed concern on the local impact posed by the international supply chain disruptions due to issues in the Red Sea, Black Sea and the Panama Canal.

Albanese said Australia is also keen on strengthening its ties with the Philippines due to its strategic location in South East Asia.

“For many years, Australians spoke about the tyranny of distance from the great economies and markets of America and Europe. Now we speak about the proximity of opportunity. Located as we are at the heart of the fastest growing region of the world in human history,” Albanese said.

“And that presents such an opportunity for us. A strategic partnership with the Philippines is a key pillar of that commitment to building those relationships in our region,” he added.

Based on data from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the country’s total trade with Australia has been rising since 2020 from US$1.2 billion to US$4.1 billion last year.