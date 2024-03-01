PHL eyes tie up with South Africa for SRDP initiative

The Philippines is eyeing a possible partnership with South Africa to boost the former’s ongoing self-reliant defense posture (SRDP) initiative.

This seems to be in the works following a meeting between Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. and South African Ambassador to the Philippines, Bartinah Ntombizodwa Radebe-Netshitenzhe, on Friday, February 23.

“Ambassador Radebe-Netshitenzhe welcomed the initiative as she underscored the need for countries to work together to address common defense and security challenges. Amid global security developments, the two officials stressed the importance of strengthening ties with like-minded states and upholding a rules-based international order,” the DND said in a statement forwarded to the media late Wednesday.

In this meeting, Teodoro “highlighted” the possibility of the country having a “logistics and defense industry collaboration could be a potential area of cooperation” with South Africa.

He added that this is possible as the DND is prioritizing the SRDP aside from expediting the capability upgrade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“During the meeting, Secretary Teodoro and Ambassador Radebe-Netshitenzhe reaffirmed commitment to enhance defense and military relations between the Philippines and South Africa. Towards this end, both officials expressed optimism about concluding proposed defense cooperation agreements, which will serve as a framework in formalizing and initiating joint activities in various areas of cooperation,” the DND stressed.