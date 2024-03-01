PHL and Australia sign pacts on maritime, tech cooperation and competition law enforcement

New agreements on maritime security cooperation, cyber and critical technology and competition law were signed during the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Australia this week.

During his joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, the Marcos disclosed the three new memorandum of understanding (MOU) would strengthen cooperation and interoperability among concerned Philippine and Australian agencies.

“The three agreements add to the more than 120 agreements that our two countries have signed through the decades,” Marcos said.

Among those signed is the MOU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation to promote civil maritime security, marine environment protection, maritime domain awareness, and promoting respect for international law.

Also signed are the MOUs for Cyber and Critical Technology to facilitate open and secure use of cyberspace as well as the enhanced cooperation between Philippine and Australian competition commissions.

Albanese lauded the signing of the said agreements, particularly on competition policies since it will have market implications.

“Highly relevant issues in both of our countries given the cost of living pressures that our people are facing,” Albanese said.

Marcos said he is hopeful more Philippine-Australia accords will be signed under the strategic partnership of both countries.

“The Prime Minister and I both agreed to continue to look for ways to explore every option possible, to bring our countries closer than ever and collectively, with optimism and hopeful outlook, to be a force of good, unity, stability, and prosperity in our region,” Marcos said.

During the bilateral meeting, Marcos and Albanese discussed defense maritime cooperation, non-traditional security concerns, trade and investment, development cooperation, multilateral collaboration and people-to-people linkages.