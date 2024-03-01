PCG finally regains control of FB page from hackers

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Thursday finally regained control and access of its Facebook page, three days after still unidentified hackers took over it early in the evening of February 26.

“As of 5:45 a.m. today [Thursday], 29 February 2024, the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service [CGPAS] has recovered full access to its official Facebook Page,” the agency said in a statement.

This could be attributed to the combined efforts from the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), who worked with the PCG in “conducting backend operations, leading to the discovery and removal of three hackers with Facebook names: Fatima Hasan, Murat Kansu, and Vicky Bates.”

The CICC confirmed that the hackers utilized malware to breach the Facebook page’s security last February 26.

The hackers uploaded and shared clips of various foreign movies and television series on the PCG’s Facebook page to demonstrate their control.

Monday’s attack was the third for the agency this year.

“Tomorrow, 01 March 2024, the CICC will conduct a comprehensive hardware check on all office laptops and computers CGPAS personnel use to access their official social media platforms to remove remaining traces of malware, if any, and strengthen its overall cybersecurity against potential breaches,” the PCG added.

Meanwhile, PCG commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, thanked the DICT for supporting the CGPAS toward the full recovery of its official Facebook page and its unwavering commitment to strengthening the PCG’s online security.