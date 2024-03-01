PBBM names Quevedo as new PCGG commissioner

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Rogelio V. Quevedo as the new Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

The Presidential Communication Office (PCO) made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday.

“Mr. Rogelio V. Quevedo has been appointed as Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government, which is under the Department of Justice,” PCO said in Filipino.

Prior to his new designation, Quevedo was with the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, which represents government corporations and financial institutions.

As part of the PCGG, he will assist in the recovery of alleged ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, subordinates and close associates.

His task also includes probing graft and corruption cases assigned by the President and the adoption of safeguards to prevent such illegal activities.

He will be joining the other officials of the PCGG, including its chairperson, John A. Agbayani and other commissioners, namely, Rhoderick M. Parayno, Raymond Anthony C. Dilag, Angelito S. Vergel-De Dios, and Marco M. Bautista.