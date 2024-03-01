Noting RE easing bonanza, DOE, utilities back Cha-cha

THE Department of Energy (DOE) and public utility organizations are backing the relaxation of economic restrictions in the 1987 Constitution, anticipating the creation of 1.5 million job opportunities due to the government’s decision to permit 100 percent foreign ownership in the renewable energy (RE) sector from 2022 onwards.

On the third day of the House of Representatives hearing on Resolution of Both Houses No. 7 on Wednesday, DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin revealed that the RE sector employed approximately 357,459 individuals in 2022.

Extrapolating from this data, she estimated there would be 10 direct jobs and 30 indirect jobs per megawatt (MW), projecting a total of at least 1.5 million positions for 2023 new contracts based on potential capacity.

Garin said the surge in foreign investments in the RE sector would not only boost job opportunities directly related to RE but also create additional employment in port development, mining (specifically in vanadium), and transmission lines.

“Other than investments in the development of [RE], other components that will come in because of the trillions of investments from foreign investors are port development. We will need at least 10 new ports in order to cater to offshore wind projects,” Garin said.

“In mining, the battery components include rare earth metals from our indigenous resources, including vanadium and sandium [an aluminum-scandium alloy used in Russian MIG fighter planes, high-end bicycle frames, and baseball bats]. The additional transmission lines, including a newly proposed smart green grid, will require more copper,” she said.

Garin observed that in the manufacturing sector, foreign firms have already explored opportunities in the Philippines, seeking sites to manufacture turbines and semiconductor controllers, with the goal of locally producing all manufacturing components, including plates, turbines, and towers.

The DOE official also noted foreign interest in the manufacturing sector, with companies exploring opportunities to produce turbines and semiconductor controllers locally. Since the authorization of 100-percent foreign ownership in RE investments, the government has seen a spike in investment applications, approving 275 service contract applications for 39,000 gigawatts (GW) of capacity valued at approximately P8 trillion.

“A few months after the amendment of the renewable energy IRR (implementing rules and regulations), CIP, or Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, became the first foreign investor to be granted site exclusivity in the Philippines to develop a renewable energy project. [In] March 2023, a few months after the issuance of the new IRR, it became the first 100-percent foreign-owned company to be awarded a renewable energy service contract in the country,” Garin said.

“CIP is investing $5 billion to develop three offshore wind energy projects in the Philippines with a potential capacity of 2,000 MW or 2 GW: 1,000 MW in Camarines Norte and Sur, 650 MW in Northern Samar, and 350 MW in Pangasinan and La Union. It will create 4,500 jobs, generate enough power to supply 1 million households, and offset 2.9 million tons of CO2 emissions per year,” she said.

In 2023, the Board of Investments (BOI) approved 52 power projects with a total capacity of 4.7 GW and an aggregate project cost of nearly P1 trillion.

Garin emphasized that 80 percent of the almost P1.3 trillion of foreign direct investments (FDI) registered under the BOI in 2023 were in energy projects.

She cited the Triconti ECC partnership, a Swiss-German-Filipino joint venture developing 1.6 GW of offshore wind capacity in Luzon and Visayas, potentially creating 3,600 direct and indirect jobs.

Triconti is engaged in two offshore wind power projects in Guimaras, with an initial investment of P221 billion and a total target capacity of 1.2 GW.

Utility organizations

Public utility organizations welcomed the proposed economic changes in the Constitution at the third meeting of the Committee of the Whole House. Representatives from companies like Manila Electric Company (Meralco), the Philippine National Railways (PNR), Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) expressed support, saying these changes could attract investments, promote competition, and enhance service quality across various sectors.

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) Senior Vice President Atty. Jose Ronald Valles said the move to amend Articles XII of the Constitution holds significant potential to attract substantial investments in the country’s power sector, spark greater competition leading to improved service quality and lower prices, and address supply shortages and preparedness for future energy demands.

Article XII, Section 11, of the Constitution governs the ownership of public utilities.

Michael Ted Macapagal, chairman of the Philippine National Railways (PNR), conveyed PNR’s commendation for Congress for pursuing legislative reforms that address the changing needs and demands of the economy.

“The phrase ‘unless otherwise provided by law’ categorically requires Congress to pass laws that would specifically govern a particular kind of public utility. Through these future legislative enactments, matters concerning a specific public utility can undergo meaningful discussions and deliberation. In turn, this would eventually result in the adaptation of rules and regulations, policies that are responsive to the dynamics of a particular public utility and, on a larger scale, to the changing needs of the economy,” Macapagal said.

The Department of Transportation has already awarded several contracts to foreign corporations for its ongoing railway projects, particularly contracts for civil works in relation to the North-South Commuter Railway Project (NSCR), he noted.

Lawyer Elpidio Vega, chairperson of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Board of Trustees, pointed out how the water concessionaires of the MWSS maintain an ownership structure that is below the threshold set by the 1987 Constitution.

“We ultimately submit to the wisdom of the House, and we would like to underscore the flexibility resulting in the inclusion of the phrase ‘unless otherwise provided by law’ which could result in future scenarios wherein the ownership structures of MWSS concessionaires or any other public utility could be fully foreign or provided by the subsequent laws alternatively have Filipino ownership percentage,” Vega said, adding that the percentage “be dependent upon the necessity suitable and favorable to the economy.”

National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez said her office shall continue to support moves to liberalize the telecommunications service industry in the country, particularly the move of the Congress to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution, confident that the move “will make our legal and regulatory framework more adaptive and responsive to the ever-changing needs of time.”