No hindrance to holding polls, plebiscite, Comelec chief says

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured Thursday it is ready to conduct the plebiscite on economic charter change, whether it occurs co ncurrently with or separately from the 2025 mid-term elections.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia made this assurance during his visit to the House where the ongoing Register Anywhere Program (RAP) is being conducted. Another RAP event is slated for March 21 at the House at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are ready to follow whatever directives are given. That is the truth. Whatever Congress mandates, and whatever the Senate and the House agree on, whether the plebiscite is held simultaneously with the midterm elections or separately, the Comelec is fully prepared. There is no additional cost to that. It will only slightly extend the ballot,” he said.

“However, we also suggest studying it because it’s good for our citizens to focus on the issue of changes to the Constitution. The Constitution is not an ordinary law. Therefore, there’s a legal issue not to combine them. But we are ready, whether it is separate or combined, to conduct the plebiscite,” Garcia added.

Earlier, the lower chamber expressed its intention to forward approved economic charter amendments to the Comelec before the Holy Week recess this March.

Garcia refrained from commenting on the economic charter change proposed in both the House of Representatives’ Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 and the Senate’s RBH No. 6, emphasizing that such matters are best left to the discretion and wisdom of Congress, given their constitutional authority to amend the Constitution through a Constituent Assembly.

“I may have a personal opinion, but I cannot give it because it’s too political, and it is best left to the discretion and wisdom of our Congress, especially since they are the ones endowed with the power to make changes under our Constitution, including through a Constitutional Convention and a People’s Initiative,” Garcia explained.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to the House for supporting the RAP, particularly for providing ample space at the Belmonte Hall for registration.

“We decided to bring Register Anywhere and late registration to Congress because we know there are a lot of our fellow citizens here, especially the staff of congressmen. We are excited to see the large space allocated by the House for our registration,” he said.

As of February 28, Garcia said more than 780,000 people have registered under the RAP since, or a third of the 3 million new voters the poll body is targeting to register before the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Garcia said he was surprised by the sudden high turnout, especially since they just started the latest round of voter registration on February 12, 2024. The deadline for registration is on September 30, 2024.

“This is highly unusual and extraordinary. We were surprised because in the previous registration, during the first few days there were few applicants,” Garcia said in Filipino.

“Now, many of them [applicants] are going to our registration sites,” he added.