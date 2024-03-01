MIC eyes $1-B investments just for energy

THE national government’s sovereign wealth fund aims to raise about $1 billion in investments for the energy sector alone towards the end of the year, according to Maharlika Investment Corporation’s (MIC) top official.

MIC President and Chief Executive Officer Rafael D. Consing, Jr. confirmed that the MIC is targeting by the end of the year to generate $1 billion or approximately P56 billion in investments for the energy sector.

The MIC, he added, has been offered investments, particularly in solar energy as of the moment.

At the sidelines of the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry economic forum on Wednesday night, Consing said he has spoken to sovereign wealth funders to raise the billion-dollar target. However, he did not disclose who are the wealth funders.

According to him, the funding for the energy sector will also include MIC’s contribution apart from those coming from the sovereign wealth funders.

“My concept is in order for us to be able to spend our risk limits more than one turnover, [it] is by actually coming up with a fund where that’s going to be our contribution,” Consing said.

The MIC’s risk limit, which is the sectoral limit, will be their contribution to the fund, added Consing.

“But if you create a fund, and in which case, our sectoral limit is going to be our contribution to that fund, then we’re able to increase our spending effectively,” he said.

Earlier, the MIC said that it is looking into investing in the energy sector, its priority sector, in the last quarter of the year. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/20/maharlika-funds-priority-is-in-energy-q4-timeline-eyed/).

In making the investments in the energy sector, Consing said the hurdles would be the kind of returns they can generate from these products that are deemed acceptable.

Apart from investing in power projects, Consing said they are also eyeing to put capital in airports, particularly regional airports, such as those in Bohol, Iloilo, and Puerto Princesa, among others.

“We’re interested [in participating] in the airports that are being offered amongst the flagship infrastructure projects of the government,” Consing stated.

The corporation’s priority sectors for investments include physical, digital and social infrastructure; food security; aviation and aerospace; mineral processing; transportation; and tourism.

The MIC president said the corporation is speaking to everyone to be able to invite private capital.

“We think that we can be a vehicle [to] be able to accommodate foreign direct investments into the Philippines so they can invest through us. So either with us or through us,” Consing said.

The MIC is the sole vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments created through Republic Act (RA) 11954 (An Act Establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund).

The MIC shall have an authorized capital stock of P500 billion, of which the P125 billion seed capital will come from the LBP and DBP. The P75 billion collectively remitted by the two state-run lenders is still P50 billion short of what is required by law.

An additional P50 billion will come from the Bangko ng Sentral and Pilipinas and the national government’s share in the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and government financial institutions.