Marcos hails Aussies’ support on SCS access

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday called for international cooperation to ensure continued free access to the South China Sea (SCS), which he said is crucial in maintaining global peace.

“The protection of the South China Sea as a vital, critical global artery is crucial to the preservation of regional peace and, I daresay, of global peace,” Marcos said during his address before the Australian Parliament.

“We are called upon once again to join forces, together with our partners, in the face of threats to the rule of law, to stability, and to peace,” he added.

The President made the pronouncements amid new reports of a Chinese warship being sighted in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), parts of the SCS within the country’s territory. China has cited “historic right” to lay claim to the entire SCS.

In previous months, Chinese Coast Guard ships also fired water cannons on Philippine Coast Guard ships on a Rotation and Resupply (RORE) mission in the Ayungin Shoal located in the WPS.

Despite the incidents, Marcos said his administration will not yield to any attempts by other countries to take over Philippine territory.

“The challenges that we face may be formidable, but equally formidable is our resolve,” Marcos said.

International deterrence

He thanked the Australian government for extending support to the Philippines in maintaining “unimpeded passage and freedom of navigation” in the SCS.

“And so, on behalf of the Filipino people, I thank you, Australia, for standing with the Republic of the Philippines,” Marcos said.

The country has several security and defense agreements with Australia, including a Visiting Forces Agreement.

Peter Dutton, the leader of the opposition in the Australian Parliament, agreed with Marcos on the need for an “international deterrence” against “emboldened autocrats and belligerent regimes who show utter contempt for sovereignty, law and liberty.”

“Together with our many partners and friends in the region, we must all continue to speak up with courage in calling out acts of intimidation and interference. We must all maintain our strenuous efforts in diplomacy and we must all especially lift our individual efforts to support our collective goal of integrated deterrence,” Dutton said.

He said he hopes the said “defense deterrence” will be further discussed during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Special Summit.

Marcos concluded his two-day state visit in Canberra, Australia on Thursday.

He will be flying to Melbourne, Australia on March 4 to 6 to participate in the Asean-Australia Summit.

