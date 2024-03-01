Mall guard faces animal cruelty charges for throwing puppy off a QC footbridge

THE Quezon City Prosecutors Office approved the filing of criminal charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 8485 or The Animal Welfare Act of 1988 against a mall security guard who threw a puppy to death from a footbridge in Quezon City last year.

The security guard identified as Jojo Malicden is facing trial for violation of Section 9 (3) of RA 848 as amended by RA 10631.

The said provision punishes any person who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect by either imprisonment or fine, or both. Prosecutors recommended a bail of P12,000 for Malicden’s temporary liberty.

In his counter-affidavit, Malicden denied the accusation against him, claiming that what happened was an accident.

The guard said that during the incident, he was merely responding for calls from his fellow guards for assistance in removing illegal vendors and beggars from the footbridge as the mall management at North Edsa restricts their presence at the footbridge.

When he came to the location, he saw five teenagers begging for money from passersby, one of them holding a puppy.

Malicden said he asked the teenagers to leave the area but they refused to heed his request and even pushed him and snatched his identification card.

He added that one of the teenagers shoved the puppy to his face. When he pushed the hand of the teenager away from his face, he felt something sharp touched his skin.

Thinking that it was the teeth of the puppy and that he might have been bitten, he forcefully pushed away the hand of the teenager, causing the puppy to fall off the bridge.

The prosecutor, however, gave weight to the narration of witness-complainant Janine Santos in relation to the incident.

“Santos has clearly narrated what happened and submitted proof of the same. She saw Malicden grabbed an object and threw it outside of the railing of the footbridge. Said object turned out to be the puppy,” the resolution read.

“There can be no doubt that the object thrown was the puppy as there was no other object seen in the photograph picked up or held by another person,” it added.

The resolution was recommended by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Diovie Macaraig-Calderon and approved by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Chief Division V Jaime Villanueva.