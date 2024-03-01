Katherine Graham, press freedom champion

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post reporters covering Watergate, were told by their office guards that a server delivered a subpoena for their notes on a developing story.

They informed their editor, Ben Bradlee, who immediately consulted with publisher Katherine Meyer Graham who owned the responsibility for the story. “They’re not their notes,” she said. “They’re mine. And if anyone’s going to jail, it’s going to be me.”

At the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal in 2022, Bernstein called it “one of the great moments in journalism history.”

The Washington Post, a family-owned media company, extensively covered Watergate with Woodward and Bernstein’s dogged reporting. Such persistence wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering editorial support of Bradlee and Graham.

The paper faced risks and threats for publishing the Watergate stories. Graham received criticism even from friends and was advised to tread carefully due to President Richard Nixon’s alleged vindictive reputation. However, the paper stuck to its guns.

The scandal forced Nixon’s resignation, and the Post, according to Graham, “was put on the map, its credibility verified and became a major league player.”

Born into wealth, Graham’s father, financier Eugene Meyer, bought the Washington Post in 1933. In 1940, she married Phil Leslie Graham, a lawyer and former Harvard Law Review editor who became close to her father. Phil took over the company in 1959, following Eugene Meyer’s wishes, which Katherine did not begrudge.

All wasn’t rosy in paradise because Phil allegedly had an affair with Robin Webb, a stringer of Newsweek, which was also owned by the Post. Phil reportedly told his friends in 1963 that he was leaving Katherine for Robin. Tragedy struck when Phil, battling mental condition, committed suicide.

Katherine, lacking publisher experience, took the helm of the Post. Her strengths, however, included a willingness to learn, determination, business acumen, courage and a commitment to telling the truth.

Unlike other publishers motivated by power, Graham entered the role as a majority shareholder in the family business.

In the aftermath of Watergate, Graham never boasted about contributing to Nixon’s resignation. In an interview, she said: “We were pleased at having our reporting vindicated. But I don’t think that anybody wanted to bring him down or thought that the President of the United States having to resign because he would be impeached was a great event for the country. We didn’t.”

Her commitment to editorial independence was a key factor in the Post’s success and surprised many outside the media industry. While some publishers believed they could dictate content, Graham was a cut above the rest.

“Owners and publishers don’t tell editors what to do. We don’t protect friends from scrutiny, nor do we target those we disagree with. Some think I can order the newsroom to attack someone. I can’t, I don’t and I wouldn’t,” she said.

The Post’s editorial autonomy attracted top journalists. Graham believed editors should be free to pursue the news as they see it. “They should have the liberty. Indeed, it is their duty to probe, question and challenge the status quo and conventional wisdom, as someone put it long ago, to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted,” she said.

What she required of herself as the publisher is “to be in on the takeoff as well as on the landing.”

Delegation to competent department heads was crucial for Graham’s success. Her principles in running the Post focused on obligations to readers, advertisers, stockholders and those they reported on. “The Post’s first rule is to do no harm, tell no lies, and print the facts as best we can determine them,” she said.

Graham valued quality journalism, which involved, in her words, “fresh thinking, aggressive reporting, diverse voices, and lively, non-formula writing for a mass audience.”

As the first woman to lead a major media outlet, she proved she was no pushover. She and her reporters faced threats from the Nixon administration, and she had previously published the Pentagon Papers despite risks to the company, which was in the process of going public then. But Graham followed her instincts and went ahead with its publication.

Regarding institutions the Post reported on, she said: “I don’t believe we owe them a piece of our publication. They act as though we should give them a voice, cover their particular activity or cause, and portray them in a certain way. I don’t believe we can ever surrender our editorial judgment and control”.

In 1998, Graham’s autobiography, “Personal History,” won the Pulitzer Prize.

This columnist wrote to her about how her story resonated with me, and to my surprise, she replied on September 24, 1998 with the Washington Post’s return address. It remains one of my most-treasured letters, reminding me that I should be fearless amid life’s challenges.