House and DMW craft new guidelines to protect overseas seasonal workers

The House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) are now crafting new guidelines to ensure the protection and welfare of seasonal Filipino workers abroad after a resolution to look into critical issues surrounding the deployment of Filipino workers to South Korea’s Seasonal Worker Program (SWP) by local government units (LGU) was filed.

House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs chairman Rep. Ron P. Salo said his committee deliberated House Resolution 1343 filed by Rep. Marissa Magsino to address pressing concerns surrounding the deployment of Filipino workers to South Korea’s SWP by LGUs.

During the meeting, Salo said alarming revelations emerged, painting a disturbing picture of alleged illicit practices and human rights violations within the SWP.

Instances of purported illegal recruitment, labor exploitation, medical negligence, physical abuse, and, tragically, six deaths underscored the pressing need for immediate intervention, he said.

“The SWP was intended to be an employment opportunity for Filipinos, yet it has devolved into a dilemma of hardships endangering their well-being and that of their families,” he said.

Salo shared that during his visit to South Korea in May 2023, he received reports of abuse and maltreatment suffered by Filipino seasonal workers at the hands of brokers and employers. This prompted him to report the matter to the late DMW Secretary Toots Ople in an effort to address the issue.

In response to these distressing revelations, the DMW, under Officer-in-Charge Secretary Hans Cacdac, committed to formulating new guidelines to ensure the protection and welfare of seasonal Filipino workers abroad.

“Standardizing protection mechanisms in the SWP and other similar programs is paramount to safeguarding the rights of seasonal Filipino workers abroad,” Salo said.

The Kabayan Partylist representative pushed for incorporating best practices from exemplary LGUs involved in the SWP into the new guidelines.

Salo also called for the establishment of inter-agency guidelines involving the DMW, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Bureau of Immigration (BI) to fortify the protection of Filipino workers’ rights.

Salo expressed gratitude to Cacdac for his swift response and unwavering commitment to protecting Filipino seasonal workers under the SWP.

Cacdac pledged to lift the moratorium on the SWP upon the implementation of the guidelines.

“We shall remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring the welfare and dignity of seasonal Filipino workers abroad, while ensuring that employment opportunities for them remain,” Salo added.