FFCCCII: Govt must focus on luring investments to generate more jobs

THE government should focus on attracting investments to create more jobs, which could lead to higher pay for workers, according to the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), a federation of 170 Filipino Chinese chambers of commerce in the country.

“More investments would mean more jobs and as demand for labor increases, wages could also go up,” said FFCCCII President Cecilio K. Pedro.

He said inviting more foreign businessmen to set up shop in the Philippines should be top of mind for government officials and lawmakers instead of pushing for the so-called economic Charter change.

In his speech at a briefing on Thursday, Pedro said the federation “has extended invitations to distinguished foreign business leaders and industrialists from across the Asia Pacific region, persuading them to deepen their engagement by investing in our country.”

He said they extended invitations to Philippines’s neighbors within Asean such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia—and the country’s “significant” trade partners China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, among others.

Celebrating its seven decades, Pedro said FFCCCII has been “at the forefront of catalyzing foreign investments and promoting international trade, technological cooperation, and partnerships to benefit our Philippine economy.”

Despite the economic challenges hounding “global powerhouses,” such as Japan, United Kingdom and Germany, which he said are now in recession, and in the middle of “persisting” international economic uncertainties, Pedro said FFCCCII remains optimistic for the “robust” economic growth of the Philippines in 2024.

The FFCCCII president said beyond its “economic pursuits,” the group champions socioeconomic development initiatives, such as the “Buy Pinoy” movement, which advocates patronizing Philippine-made products, promoting national industrialization and the modernization of agriculture and aquaculture for Philippine food security and rural development.

“Our conviction lies in the belief that the true strength of our country requires a robust, self-reliant, and globally competitive economy,” said Pedro.

At a trade delegation’s trip to China last December, a board member of the FFCCCII told the BusinessMirror that the Philippines should focus on promoting its aqua and agriculture sectors.

The FFCCCII, represented among the trade delegates, recognized the other participants in the delegation to China as most of them export durians, mangoes, coconuts, among others. He said these exporters are already putting value to these “traditional products.” Hence, he said, “With value added, we get more and this is our strong point.”

In contrast, the board member of the Federation underscored that the Philippines should look into its tough business environment by reviewing its “restrictive” laws in order to be more competitive within the Asia-Pacific region. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/01/tough-biz-climate-in-phl-a-hurdle-in-copying-china/)