Exporters told to review proposed technical regulations on exports

In an advisory published on the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau’s (DTI-EMB) website Wednesday, the export marketing arm of DTI unveiled the latest bulletin released by the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT).

According to DTI-EMB, the latest bulletin lists a total of 179 notifications covering various sectors, such as agriculture, aircraft and space vehicle engineering, chemical technology, construction materials, domestic and commercial engineering/equipment, electrical engineering, energy and heat transfer engineering, environment health protection and safety, equipment for entertainment, fluid systems and components for general use, food technology, furniture, health-care technology, jewellery, metallurgy, metrology and measurement, packaging and distribution of goods, petroleum and related technologies, railway engineering, road vehicles engineering, rubber and plastic industries, services, telecommunications, audio, and video engineering, textile, leather technology, and wood technology.

Some of the specific goods listed are construction products to the European Union, electrical equipment and system of industrial machines being exported to China, commercial and industrial fans entering the United States, food products being exported to Qatar, food being shipped to Korea, pharmaceutical products being exported to Japan, and jewellery entering China, among others.

According to the WTO, an international trade organization, which consists of 164 member countries, the TBT Agreement aims to ensure that technical regulations, standards, and conformity assessment procedures are “non-discriminatory” and do not create unnecessary obstacles to trade.

“At the same time, it recognizes WTO members’ right to implement measures to achieve legitimate policy objectives, such as the protection of human health and safety, or protection of the environment,” it added.

This Agreement recognizes countries’ rights to adopt the standards they consider appropriate, WTO said.

The international trade organization said manufacturers and exporters need to know what the latest standards are in their “prospective” markets.