DTI seeks funding to upgrade vape and HTP testing facilities

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is seeking additional budget to upgrade vape-testing facilities as it aims to enhance its enforcement operations against illegal heated tobacco products (HTP) while it is awaiting the Vape law to fully take effect in June.

In a statement Thursday, the DTI said Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual underscored the importance of having a “well-maintained machinery, up-to-date methodologies, and an efficient laboratory management system to bring vapor products into the market with greater confidence in their safety and performance.”

Currently, DTI said budgetary constraints prevent the testing facilities from covering HTP consumables, e-liquids for vapor products, and nicotine pouches.

With this, the agency said the House Committee on Ways and Means has instructed the DTI and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to secure additional funding in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to expand the DTI’s testing capabilities.

“The additional budget will fund more testing facilities for HTP consumables and e-liquids, and enhance DTI’s certification process, vital for public safety,” said DTI.

DTI said this after its Consumer Protection Group, spearheaded by Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles, inspected existing vape testing facilities on February 22 at the Bureau of Philippine Standards laboratory in Cavite.

“This inspection evaluated the testing protocols for vapor products and related accessories, including dry cells and secondary batteries,” DTI said.

The Trade department said the team also conducted assessments of various laboratory instruments ensuring the “integrity and efficacy” of the testing process.

By June 2024, the product registration and other related provisions of Republic Act 11900 or the law regulating the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products, and novel tobacco products will take effect, the DTI noted.

Earlier this month, DTI said it confiscated over 18,000 non-compliant vape products worth P5.5 million from online and physical stores.

Further, the Trade department noted it had so far issued notices of violation (NOV) and show cause orders (SCO) to 269 physical stores, while its online monitoring unit inspected over 66,000 online vape stores from February 2023 to January 2024 and of these monitored online stores, the agency said nearly 61,000 were issued show cause orders.

Nograles said the 61,000 online stores that were found non-compliant with violations related to the use of flavor descriptors, failure to implement age verification measures, use of popular/animated characters and violation of graphic health warning, among others.

“Formal charges were filed for violation of the minimum age sales and purchase, sales and promotion within school perimeter, packaging and health warning and point of sale signage,” Nograles told the BusinessMirror earlier this month.

She added that administrative fines range from P100,000 for the first offense up to P400,000 or imprisonment for 3 years or both for third offense.

For violation of the graphic health warning, P2 million and two years imprisonment for the first offense and P5 million and six years imprisonment, the DTI’s consumer protection group official said.

She said in early February that there are no registered vape products yet but there are six applications currently pending.