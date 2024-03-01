DOJ files criminal raps vs three suspects linked in Ayala Alabang kidnap-slay case

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause to indict three individuals—suspected to be behind the killing of four Chinese nationals at the posh Ayala Alabang Village in Muntinlupa City last October 30, 2023—with kidnapping, serious illegal detention, homicide, and car theft charges.

In a resolution dated February 15, 2024, the DOJ panel of prosecutors recommended the filing of four counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with homicide, four counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, one count of slight illegal detention and one count of carjacking against Edgar Catapang Abarca, Eduardo Catapang Abarca and John Oliver Villanueva.

The charges stemmed from the complaint filed before the DOJ by the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group Luzon Field Unit (PNP-AKG) last December 29, 2023.

Based on the complaint, three Filipinos were kidnapped along with the six Chinese nationals but they were released by the suspects in Calauan, Laguna a day after the abduction.

The three Filipinos immediately reported the incident to police authorities that led to a series of operations.

However, only the remains of four of the six Chinese nationals were recovered, while the remaining two are still missing up to this date.

Investigators were able to identify and track down the accused after reviewing available CCTV footage of the incident.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla directed the prosecutors handling the case to ensure the filing of airtight cases against the accused.

“Assure airtight cases are filed and show no mercy in prosecuting those behind these senseless crimes,” Remulla said.

“Let’s bring to justice those responsible for these crimes,” he added.