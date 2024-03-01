Cine Margaha: The festival by the sea

The memory remains: the skies were overcast and the surge has caused the waves to lap up at the bamboo posts of the huge house, part of a complex of structures built by the artist Nunelucio Alvarado.

It was late February and there was chill in the air, a great part of it caused by what could have been the widest expanse of beach in this part of the world and the wind it allowed to pass over the black sand.

The first film festival was about to open in Sagay City, a city some 90 kilometers from Bacolod, the more recognizable name in Negros Occidental. It was my first time in that charming city and I was not prepared for what would constitute the most daring opening ceremonies for a regional film festival.

Out there in the sea, a platform was being buffeted by the waves. On top of it were dancers, one was bearing a pole at the end of which was the Philippine flag. Danger and a sense of daring brought this creativity to such a height it became part of how I would always remember this city, its film artists and the film festival it has since nurtured.

I am back in the city for the fifth time, to judge again a film competition that, up to this date, has produced more than 35 short films already. Last year, the entries to the Sine Margaha were entered in the bigger festival in Bacolod called Sine Negrense and won major and minor roles. Overnight, Sagay and Sine Margaha became a force to reckon with. Like in the previous edition, the local city officials headed by Vice Mayor Leo Rafael M. Cueva and Councilor Marañon were present to provide support.

As the tradition goes, the festival opened at the Margaha beach fronting the home of Nune Alvarado. And as tradition goes, we were once more treated to the most original welcome and hospitality created to honor the artists.

A van brought us to the entrance of Barangay Bougainvillea where a community project was initiated by Nune. It was a movement called “Pinta Balay,” which involved practically all the members of the entire barangay, and their duty was to paint their homes with the brightest of colors possible, echoing the palette Nune the artist was noted for.

Alighting from our vehicle, we were approached by traysikad (a kind of pedicab)drivers who would be our guide to the village. They were holding a bouquet of bougainvillea blooms, a sign that they would be our hosts for that day. But they were not your regular welcoming committee; they would prove to be knowledgeable about the mangroves that proliferated along the way. Such information would eventually reveal what they are: ecology-conscious and environmentally aware individuals.

Less dramatic this time but nevertheless still extraordinary was the program that followed. The platform for the performance was there and although it was on land this time, there were still challenges for the performers who had to dance and the local city officials who had to deliver their addresses. For where the sea had receded there was the soft sand to tread. But the dictum “the show must go on” proved to the protocol for that afternoon.

From afar, we could see a fluvial parade, with a flotilla of boats doing a pass-and-review.

On the screen, the trailers for the seven film entries were shown. Amazing is the fact that very young filmmakers have really evolved in terms of skills and imaginations when it comes to crafting trailers. The end of the trailers was timed with the boat finally reaching the shore. From afar, we could see the filmmakers (usually the director and his or her main actor or cinematographer) wading ashore and surfacing from behind the screen and stepping onto the platform to take a bow.

Where would you see such a glorious and gorgeous entrance?

Our table was right up front and had the following jurors: Butch Ybañez who is the current Chair of the Executive Committee on Cinema under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Chai Fonacier, the much admired actor in the foreign film Nocebo, and, Arden Condez, one of the top directors of his generation, with John Denver Trending cementing that reputation, and this writer, a film critic and Vice-Chair of the cinema committee. When Grace Mission came out from behind the Led Wall with a huge bottle of tuba and a grin on her mouth, we knew that delicacy would land on our table.

Grace’s film was Mananguete, a short film about the vanishing tradition of gathering the sap from the coconut tree to produce the much-vaunted tuba. The film would eventually win the heritage award named after Nunelucio Alvarado.

Its citation reads: “What is a good film without its charming commentaries about human kinship? This film reminds us, through its keen observations of the everyday life, that the family can be simply described by two scenes in the film: those of the parents working hard to give their child a good life and the heartwarming assurance that children do go home to take care of their parents out of filial piety and love. The film is also an assurance of that one grand but often forgotten task of filmmakers—the serious documentation of vanishing traditions.”

Another film, Taga-Taga, a Sagaynon name for praying mantis, explored the life of the insect and the nature of the female to kill its male partner. Its citation says: Highly experimental in form and content, this film brings to a world that, while human emotions still exist, are really about different creatures. Different from us, they are part of Nature and we learn more about being human from them than from depictions of how we are superior to them. The film would win the top prize.

