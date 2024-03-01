APAC employersvalue human skillsin the age of AI

IN today’s rapidly evolving economy, it is no surprise that soft skills are highly valued by employers across the Asia Pacific region. According to the latest research conducted by LinkedIn, communication skills, in particular, remain in high demand among APAC countries. The data, obtained from various APAC markets including the Philippines, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, highlights the increasing importance of human skills in the workplace. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Demand for human skills still strong in Asia Pacific,” February 28, 2024).

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, professionals now have more time to focus on tasks that require uniquely human abilities, such as building relationships and collaborating with others. As a result, 95 percent of Learning and Development (L&D) professionals believe that soft skills have become more critical than ever before. This shift in emphasis reflects the changing nature of work and the need for individuals who can effectively navigate the challenges of the digital age.

Moreover, the research reveals that APAC hiring managers place great importance on an individual’s potential for growth and ability to learn. In fact, 40 percent of hiring managers consider these factors to be the most critical when evaluating both internal and external candidates. This demonstrates a shift away from solely valuing technical expertise and highlights the increasing recognition of the value of continuous learning and adaptability in the workplace.

The top five skills deemed most important by APAC hiring managers in the era of AI are a combination of hard and soft skills. Problem-solving abilities take the lead at 35 percent, followed by communication skills at 27 percent, critical thinking at 25 percent, AI skills at 19 percent, and IT and web skills at 17 percent. This balance indicates the need for individuals who can effectively utilize technology while also possessing the interpersonal skills necessary for effective collaboration and problem solving.

Feon Ang, vice president of LinkedIn Talent Solutions and Managing Director, APAC, acknowledges the challenges faced by businesses in integrating cutting-edge technologies into their operations. The increasing demand for AI expertise reflects the transformative shift that is taking place across industries, with organizations striving to leverage AI to stay competitive. However, this also highlights the importance of upskilling and reskilling efforts to bridge the gap between technological advancements and the workforce’s capabilities.

Fortunately, the research indicates that a large majority of companies in APAC, around 91 percent, are actively focused on preparing their employees for the future world of work. These companies are investing in enhancing their employees’ skills and capabilities, recognizing that this approach leads to increased confidence and job security. Online training programs and internal learning and development sessions focused on generative AI are among the methods employed by APAC HR professionals to facilitate continuous learning.

As companies continue to invest in learning opportunities, creating a learning culture has become a top priority for learning and development professionals across all APAC markets in 2024. The research reveals that 91 percent of Southeast Asia employees believe they can demonstrate business value by helping their colleagues gain the skills needed to transition into different internal roles. This highlights the symbiotic relationship between individual growth and organizational success, emphasizing the importance of fostering a culture of learning and development within companies.

The latest research conducted by LinkedIn underscores the significance of soft skills, particularly communication, in the APAC job market. In a fast evolving economy with the rising prevalence of AI, there is a growing demand for professionals who possess strong communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking prowess. Employers in the region recognize the value of continuous learning and adaptability, with a focus on nurturing a learning culture within their organizations. By investing in the development of human skills, APAC companies are positioning themselves for success in the dynamic and digitally driven world of work.