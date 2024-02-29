Zav Lucero is in for NorthPort at start of PH campaign 

FIFTH overall pick Zav Lucero debuts on Friday for NorthPort when it meets NLEX at the start of its campaign in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Taken as their No. 5 pick overall in last year’s rookie draft, the Batang Pier had a great showing last Commissioner’s Cup conference when they made it to the quarterfinals without Lucero who was dealing then with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

But they lost to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Now with the 6-foot-6 Lucero around, the Batang Pier are expected to be a team to reckon with especially with the return of former Gilas Pilipinas player William Navarro, who will join Arvin Tolentino, rookie Cade Flores, Fran Yu, Joshua Munzon and Paul Zamar, among others.

Lucero, who played for the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, is going to add offensive firepower to NorthPort when it takes on NLEX at 7:30pm.

The Road Warriors will also parade new acquisitions Ato Ular and Yousef Taha plus newly-signed Baser Amer.

Meanwhile, Converge battles Terrafirma at 4:30pm in the first game.