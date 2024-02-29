Simpler, faster barcode generation seen to help 30,000 retailers by end-2024

GS1 Philippines, the leading organization on local barcode standards, said it is targeting to introduce GS1 Activate, a digital service aimed at simplifying barcode generation, to over 30,000 retailers nationwide by the end of 2024.

The Philippine-based barcode organization said the GS1 Activate was launched last January 30. It said this web-based service “streamlines the processing of generating barcode numbers and symbols for businesses,” adding this will make product data and identification digitized which will further improve the “efficiency and visibility” of supply and demand chains globally and across sectors.

In a statement on Wednesday, GS1 Philippines explained that by adhering to GS1 standards and services, GS1 Activate enables businesses to achieve “accurate product identification with global trade item numbers (GTINs) and “seamless” data sharing which it said will “enhance” customer service and operational efficiency.

Explaining more features of the web-based service, GS1 Philippines said businesses “can easily obtain barcode numbers for their products, allowing for their global distribution.”

Moreover, the local barcode organization said the service provides “expert guidance” on printing and placing barcode symbols to ensure “optimal scanning performance.”

GS1 Philippines said by utilizing this service to share product data, local companies can expand their reach to retailers and marketplaces globally as this would “enhance the visibility and accessibility of their products on a global scale.”

Claudio Sr.

For local retailers, Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) President Roberto S. Claudio Sr. said the GS1 Activate would save costs on label reprinting and enhance data sharing, among others.

“In an economy where the Philippines’s e-commerce market is estimated to reach $24 billion [approx. P1.3 trillion] through 2025, GS1 Activate is a game-changer,” Claudio said.

The Philippine retail leader said this new service “revolutionizes” business barcode generation as it would reduce the time required compared to traditional product identification methods, eliminating common errors, saving costs on label reprinting and minimizing the need for “extensive” personnel training.

“By dramatically simplifying the process, GS1 Activate also enhances efficient data sharing, crucial for strengthening both local and global trade,” Claudio said.

“This launch is a testament to our dedication to advancing digital integration within the Philippines’ supply chain ecosystem, reinforcing our role in the global economy,” he added.

PRA is composed of about 1,550 member companies comprising over 6,000 outlets nationwide.

For his part, GS1 Philippines Chairman Pablo Gancayo said the local barcode organization is now focused on “evolving the barcode into the next level we call the 2D migration, which is expected to revolutionize further commerce.”

GS1 will guide the industry towards 2D migration, which it hopes to achieve and implement comprehensively by the year 2027.”

GS1 Philippines is part of a global barcoding and numbering organization that licenses authorized barcode numbers for businesses. It said that businesses can then put these barcode numbers on their products to sell them locally and globally.

GS1 Philippines said it is the only organization internationally recognized and authorized to administer the GS1 System in the Philippines. It is the only body in the Philippines authorized to issue GS1 company prefixes.

The GS1 system of standards is the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world, it also noted.