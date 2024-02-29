Sharp drop in coal prices slashes 2023 profit of SMPC

Consunji-led integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) reported a 30-percent decline in net income last year to P27.9 billion, from P39.9 billion in 2022, due to lower coal shipments and selling prices.

Revenues fell by 16 percent to P76.96 billion in 2023 from P91.13 billion in 2022 because of lower selling prices for coal and electricity.

“Last year, we expected energy prices to stabilize so we focused on boosting our mine and plant outputs. Our people played a crucial role in helping us manage the challenges of a fluctuating energy market,” said SMPC President Maria Cristina C. Gotianun.

Coal sales volume rose by 7 percent to 15.8 million metric tons (MMT) from 14.8 million metric tons (MMT) driven by a 14-percent rise in exports to 8.1 MMT from 7.1 MMT, which compensated for the stagnant domestic sales which reached 7.7 MMT.

The average selling price (ASP) of Semirara coal fell by 26 percent P3,796 from P5,136 as index prices retreated due to an oversupply from Indonesia, a warm winter and subdued global economic growth.

Meanwhile, combined electricity sales from SMPC subsidiaries SEM-Calaca Power Corp. (SCPC) and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLPGC) expanded by 26 percent to 4,515 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 3,596 GWh, driven by the 86-percent upturn in SCPC gross generation.

Electricity ASP declined by 5 percent to P5.40 per kilowatt hour (kWh) from P5.67 per kWh on the combined impact of higher demand, entry of new capacity and interconnection of the Visayas and Mindanao grids.

For the fourth quarter alone, SMPC recorded a 36-percent jump in consolidated net income to P5.3 billion from P3.9 billion primarily due to higher coal shipments. Revenues during the quarter also improved by 16 percent to P20.76 billion on higher coal and electricity sales volume.

Coal sales from October to December last year surged by 77 percent to 5.3 MMT from 3 MMT , as exports more than tripled to 3.5 MMT from the 1.1 MMT recoreded in the same period in 2022.

During the same period, ASP of Semirara coal declined by 32 percent to P3,305 from P4,861 due to price correction.

The power segment reported a 32-percent increase in electricity sales as spot sales more than doubled to 731 GWh from 335 GWh on higher gross generation and reduced bilateral contracts.

Electricity ASP contracted by 27 percent to P4.29/ kWh from P5.84/kWh on ample supply margins and receding fuel costs.