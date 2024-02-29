Puregold eases consumer burden via discount

Amid high prices of commodities, supermarket chain Puregold Price Club Inc. said they will offer discounts for basic necessities and prime commodities.

Earlier this month, the Department of Trade and Industry approved price hikes on basic necessities and prime commodities which covers price hikes on several stock keeping units including sardines, noodles, loaf bread, milk, and candles.

With this, Puregold, In a statement on Thursday, said that on 1 March, they will launch “Hakot Every1,” as part of its ongoing efforts to support Filipino families facing financial challenges.

“It is a monthly initiative aimed at easing the burden of grocery expenses. On 1 March, Puregold will offer significant discounts on various breakfast essentials,” Puregold said.

It said that Tindahan Ni Aling Puring and Perks program members can enjoy up to a 10 percent discount on select items, including coffee, creamer, and bread,” it said.

Also, the company said the initiative is designed to cater to various needs, whether for daily consumption, replenishment of household supplies, or resale in local sari-sari stores.

Furthermore, Puregold emphasizes its dedication to providing quality products at competitive prices.

The company has made a conscious effort to offer branded national products at reduced costs, ensuring customers do not compromise on quality while seeking affordability.

This strategy reflects Puregold’s ongoing commitment to serving the Filipino community and contributing to improving their lives amidst economic challenges.