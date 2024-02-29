PPA set to remit over ₱5 billion to national government

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is poised to remit over P5 billion in dividends to the national government (NG), marking its highest contribution since its establishment in 1974.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said the board has given the green light to this substantial cash dividend, which also represents 58.25 percent of the agency’s net earnings for calendar year 2023.

He said this latest dividend surpasses all previous records, including the notable P4.4 billion remitted in 2022. Following the grant of fiscal autonomy, PPA is mandated to contribute 50 percent of its annual net income to the national government.

PPA reported a total revenue of P25.44 billion for 2023, a 23.89-percent increase compared to the previous year’s revenue of P20.54 billion.

Santiago attributes this record-breaking achievement to the agency’s robust fiscal management and efficient operations across Port Management Offices nationwide.

“We are again making history with our highest dividend contribution so far, kung matatandaan niyo po since 2016 nagsimula ang dividend natin sa P1.96 billion hanggang kada taon po eh pataas ng pataas and now we have over P5 billion. This proves that we mean serious business in PPA,” Santiago said.

The PPA’s consistent stellar performance places it among the top dividend contributors among government-owned and -controlled corporations. In 2023, it ranked fourth overall, with a cash remittance of P4.44 billion, according to data from the Department of Finance.

It surpassed entities like the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Philippine National Oil Co., Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and Clark Development Corp.

Since 2016, when Santiago was appointed as the chief of the port agency, the PPA’s cumulative dividend remittance reached P30.97 billion, including the record-setting P5 billion dividends for 2023.