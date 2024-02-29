Pinoys’ ‘bonding’ addiction may be driving growth–UBS

THE Filipinos’ penchant for family and barkada bonding, as seen through the steady employment growth in sectors such as accommodation and food services, will help drive the Philippine economy and make the country attractive to investors.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, UBS Investment Bank Global Research Senior ASEAN and Asia Economist Grace Lim traced the recovery of the labor market in the Philippines last year to these sectors.

Apart from accommodation and food services, Lim said jobs growth was also observed in the administration and support services as well as entertainment and recreation sectors.

“The strength of the Philippines’ domestic economy amid a global slowdown serves as the country’s main draw,” Lim said.

“When global growth slows and commodity prices fall, generally, that’s when investors come to appreciate the domestic resilience of the Philippines,” she added.

Lim noted that spending in hotels and restaurants consumption has risen above 16 percent year-on-year. “And that was partly due to what we saw because of the revenge spending. We still think that’s likely to remain pretty resilient, generally speaking.”

Outlook

UBS expects the Philippines to post a GDP growth of 5.7 percent in 2024 and 6 percent in 2025, an improvement from the 5.6 percent posted in 2023.

In terms of inflation, the increase in commodity prices is expected to average 3.5 percent in 2024 and 3.1 percent in 2025. In 2023, inflation averaged 6 percent.

Apart from spurring consumption, slower inflation will also bode well for interest rates and loan growth.

UBS expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to cut rates by 100 basis points this year starting in June 2024. This augurs well for loan growth, also a boost to the Philippine banking sector.

“We are actually forecasting double-digit credit growth, slightly above 10 percent for the full year. Increasing GDP growth as well as solid nominal GDP growth is the reason,” Lim said.

“We don’t see any evidence of asset quality risk. And as rates come down a little bit, that could actually spur demand for loan growth,” he added.

Infrastructure

LIM also said the country’s economic performance this year will be boosted by infrastructure projects. The government’s push to undertake Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) will be a major growth driver for the economy, according to her.

On Tuesday, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board approved the reduction of Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) to 185 projects from 198 projects.

However, in terms of cost, the total cost of the 185 projects reached P9.14 trillion. The 198 projects initially cost only P8.79 trillion. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/28/government-to-focus-on-high-impact-infrastructure-projects-neda/)

“When it comes to this kind of large-scale investment, when it starts breaking ground and when it starts adding to GDP via the investment route, tends to be rather spread out. So, investment would actually be taking place over quite a number of quarters, in fact, in quite a number of years,” Lim said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Neda said the list of 36 delisted infrastructure projects include those on alternative transport such as the Edsa Greenways Phase 2 Project and the Bike Share Program Project.

The list also includes a number of irrigation programs, such as the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-Irrigation Component Project; Establishment of Groundwater Pump Irrigation Project; Establishment of Groundwater Pump Irrigation Project; and Extension/Expansion of Existing National Irrigation Systems Project, among others.

There are also a number of agriculture projects such as Farm-to-Market Road (FMR) Projects; Halal Infrastructure Modernization Project; Rice Infrastructure Modernization Project; and the SRA-Construction of Farm-to-Mill Roads Project, among others.

The list also included Digital Transformation Centers (Upgraded “Tech4ED” Project); Vaccine Self-Reliance Project (VSRP); Ship Repair Facility (SRF) Compound Redevelopment Project; and the Vaccine Self-Reliance Project (VSRP), among others.

Meanwhile, the 23 new IFPs included mainly road projects as well as new airports. Among the new road projects are the San Mariano-Palanan Road Project; Aritao-Quirino Road Project; Capas-Botolan Road Project; Alicia-Angadanan-San Guillermo-Cauayan City-Naguilian Alternate Route Project, among others.

The list also includes two bypass road projects such as the Iligan City Coastal and Consolacion-Liloan Bypass Road Projects as well as bridges, such as the Subic Bay (Redondo-Ilanin) bridge project and the Accelerated Bridge Construction Project for Greater Economic Mobility and Calamity Response.

In terms of airports, the list includes the New Baguio Airport Project; New Cagayancillo Airport Project; and the Upgrade, Expansion, Operations, and Maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport Project.

The list also includes the Magat Dam Sedimentation Countermeasure Project; Infrastructure for Safer and Resilient Schools (ISRS) Project; and the Donsol-Pilar-Castilla-Sorsogon City (DonPiCaSo) Tourism Highway Project.