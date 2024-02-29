PHL accedes to WTO accord against harmful fish subsidies

MANILA has deposited its instrument of acceptance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (FSA), an accord meant to safeguard the world’s depleting fish stocks and curb harmful subsidies.

As the 70th Member to accede to the Agreement, the Philippines, represented by Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual and Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., submitted the country’s Instrument of Ratification to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi on February 27, 2024.

WTO members adopted the agreement on Fisheries Subsidies at the 12th Ministerial Conference in June 2022. For the Agreement to enter into force, two-thirds or 110 of WTO members must formally accept the Protocol of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies by depositing an “instrument of acceptance” with the intergovernmental organization.

WTO said 40 acceptances remain for the entry into force of the Agreement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the FSA prohibits subsidies that contribute to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, subsidies concerning overfished stocks, and subsidies for fishing in the unregulated high seas.

At the same time, the FSA provides “flexibility” to developing and least-developed countries to provide subsidies up to and within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) for two years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement.

The Philippine Trade department said this provision benefits the country’s small-scale and artisanal fisherfolks who fish within their respective municipal waters.

Pascual said the Agreement allows members to grant subsidies for disaster relief under certain conditions to support fisherfolks impacted by natural disasters. This, he explained, is “vital” to the Philippines which he described as a “climate-vulnerable” country, “especially since small-scale and artisanal fisherfolks are heavily impacted by strong typhoons and the increasing sea temperatures exacerbated by climate change.”

DTI also said the Philippines can avail itself of technical assistance from the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism to assist in implementing the disciplines and obligations of the Agreement.

Okonjo-Iweala said the Philippines set a “positive tone” as it formally accepted the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies at MC13.

“This action demonstrates a strong endorsement of the WTO by the Philippines, as well as its dedication to preserving our oceans for the people who rely on them for livelihood and food security, and for fostering global cooperation in our shared aspiration for sustainability,” she said.

For his part, Tiu Laurel said this agreement will “usher in a new era of cooperation and collaboration among nations.”

“We dedicate this milestone to the Filipino people, the country’s fisheries and aquatic resources, and most importantly the communities that stand to benefit from the WTO Agreement,” the Philippines’s

Agriculture chief said.

According to Article 3.1 of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies Ministerial Decision, “No Member shall grant or maintain any subsidy to a vessel or operator engaged in illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing or fishing related activities in support of IUU fishing.”

On overfished stocks, the agreement said no member shall grant or maintain subsidies for fishing or fishing-related activities regarding an overfished stock.

WTO explained that a fish stock is overfished if it is recognized as overfished by the coastal Member under whose jurisdiction the fishing is taking place.