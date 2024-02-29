PCGG remits P2.6B to BTR in 2023, highest in 5 years–DOJ

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reported on Wednesday the Presidential Commission on Good Government P2.6 billion in assets from the Marcoses and their cronies in 2023, the agency’s highest collection in five years.

In a statement, Remulla said the PCGG’s remittance to the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) of P2.6 billion last year brought the Commission’s total cash and non-cash recoveries to P280 billion.

“This boasts a remarkable 637.84 percent realization rate, exceeding the P410 million target,” he said, referring to the P2.6 billion haul last year, as he congratulated the agency on its 38th year anniversary.

The PCGG was established through Executive Order No. 1, signed on February 28, 1986 to go after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses following their ouster in 1986.

“Since then, the Commission, with the assistance of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), the Department of Justice (DOJ), and other collaborating agencies, has diligently performed its mandate under various executive orders and laws,” Remulla stressed.

“With your Anniversary theme, ‘Recreate for Advancement and Effective Governance,’ I call on you to continue performing your duties with excellence, renew your commitment towards good governance, accountability and transparency,” he added.

Remulla also expressed support to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s pledge to transform the PCGG into a permanent central anti-corruption agency by proposing the establishment of an Asset Forfeiture Office (AFO) under its umbrella, which will be mandated to recover and dispose of all ill-gotten assets, encompassing those confiscated by other government agencies.