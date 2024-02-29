PAF, DA complete cloud seeding ops to mitigate El Niño effects

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday announced that its 900th Air Force Weather Group (AFWG) partnered with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Soils and Water Management for cloud seeding missions to mitigate the harsh effects of El Niño.

PAF Spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said cloud seeding operations officially started in February 25.

“Utilizing a civilian Piper Navajo aircraft, personnel of the 900th AFWG successfully dispersed over 800 kilograms of sodium chloride onto cloud formations across Southern Cagayan and Northern Isabela on February 25 and 26,” Castillo said in a statement.

She said cloud seeding operations are being conducted to supplement crop water needs during periods of low rainfall.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. earlier ordered all military camp commanders to conserve water.

“In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive for government intervention, Secretary Teodoro said commanders of all military camps across the country must take the lead in conserving water as we begin to experience the effects of El Niño,” the DND said.

Teodoro’s water conservation order to the military was handed down during the second meeting of Task Force El Niño held February 12 at the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

There, the DND chief emphasized the need to support and practice daily the government’s water conservation policy as the country starts to experience the effects of El Niño.

“Secretary Teodoro emphasized the need to repair facilities, such as leaking pipes to prevent additional water wastage. He also added that all military personnel and their dependents living inside military camps ‘must do their part in the whole-of-government approach to mitigate the El Niño effects’,” the DND said.

Last December, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) projected that 65 out of the country’s 82 provinces will suffer drought due to El Niño.

The DOST said the number of drought-affected provinces could reach 65 by May. The agency noted that majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the second quarter of 2024.

The DA, however, made an assurance that the country has ample supply of rice and other basic food commodities.