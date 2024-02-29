New Canadian Indo-Pacific Agriculture, Agri-Food Office yields growth opportunity

AS Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, I am so proud of our strong trading ties with our Indo-Pacific Region partners, and I see so much opportunity for growth.

Canada’s world-class farmers, fishers, and food processors export their high-quality, sustainable agriculture, food, and seafood products around the world—a full quarter of those exports are enjoyed by folks in this part of Asia.

At the same time, Canadians love foods from the region like rice, seafood, meat and mangoes, to name a few. Our two-way trade in agriculture and food continues to grow, topping more than CAD$30 billion in 2023.

More and more, countries across the region are turning to Canada as a trusted supplier of food and beverages, like Atlantic seafood, Quebec maple syrup, Ontario pork, Prairie beef and grains, as well as wines from British Columbia.

In the face of growing global uncertainty, we are working with Indo-Pacific nations to strengthen food security and meet the needs of its customers—reliably delivering what they want, when they want it.

The Indo-Pacific holds so much potential for Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sector. I just wrapped up my second visit to the region over the past five months. Everywhere I traveled, folks told me that they love Canadian food, and are looking for more of it.

In my most recent visit this month, I was proud to be in Manila to open Canada’s first-ever Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office. It will be a home base for our mobile team of trade and technical experts from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Together, they will work hand-in-hand with the government of Canada’s trade network and Indo-Pacific partners to build relationships, and provide technical expertise in food safety, as well as plant and animal health.

Our new office will also help to maximize the benefits of reduced tariffs under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. And to strengthen our partnership even further, Canada is currently working on a trade agreement with the 10 Asean nations, as well as a free-trade agreement with Indonesia.

Trade agreements are vitally important, but nothing beats a face-to-face meeting and a handshake. I will continue to work with Canada’s valued customers across the Indo-Pacific Region, showcasing Canada’s signature red maple leaf as our pledge of high-quality, safe, nutritious, innovative, and sustainable foods and beverages.