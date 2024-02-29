Neda pushes investments in human capital

FILIPINOS and their “American dream” of owning a home can be a growth driver for the Philippine economy in the medium- and long-term, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the country’s demographic transition can be harnessed to invest in the country’s human capital.

Balisacan also said the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino or 4PH Program will drive the growth of the housing sector and supporting industries.

“We must ensure that our people are healthy, educated, and skilled to harness the demographic dividend. We will work to recover Covid-19-associated learning losses and invest in human capital as a foundation for a globally competitive workforce,” Balisacan said.

However, to sustain positive gains in the labor market and reap the demographic dividend in the next two to three decades, Balisacan said the private sector, civil society, and local government units need to collaborate.

Together, they must address challenges in the education and health sectors. The government must also upskill workers through training programs that are responsive to industry standards and demands.

Recognizing the potential gains from spillovers and intersectoral linkages, Balisacan added that government will train its efforts on the accelerated rollout of the 4PH Program.

“The government’s support for the program will include ensuring the availability and affordability of construction materials, strengthening skills training for workers, fast-tracking the identification of potential beneficiaries and land, and streamlining the process for securing necessary permits,” he said.

While the Philippines recorded a 3.1- percent unemployment rate in December 2023, the lowest in two decades, the government is also focusing its interventions on reducing underemployment by enabling investments that generate higher-quality jobs.

The December 2023 underemployment rate eased to 11.9 percent, while the share of wage and salaried workers in private establishments averaged 49.7 percent for January, April, July, and October 2023. Both statistics serve as indicators of job quality.

“Our macroeconomic fundamentals remain sound and are expected to improve further. A growing labor force and the accompanying demographic dividend bode well for future growth,” Balisacan said.

“As we roll out the transformation agenda, we are learning from the challenges we confronted in the past year. We remain committed to realizing the Marcos Administration’s intended transformation toward a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.