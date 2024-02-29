Marcos wants to see benefits from PhilHealth premium hike

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he will finally decide on whether to suspend or not the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) premium increase this year “very soon.”

“It’s under review. What we are trying to determine is that if we are going to increase the contribution from four percent to five percent, in return for what? It’s really a cause-benefit analysis,” the chief executive told reporters after his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City last Wednesday.

“So, if there is a benefit, if we can justify the increase then we’ll do it but if not, we won’t. It’s that simple,” Marcos added.

The President first announced last month the possibility of suspending PhilHealth from increasing its premium to 5 percent this year from 4 percent as mandated by Republic Act (RA) 11223 or the Universal Healthcare Law.

Based on the provisions of RA 11223, the premium was supposed to be raised to 4.5 percent in 2023, but the President deferred it in consideration of the “socio-economic challenges” faced by the public that time.

The Department of Health (DOH) recommended another deferment this year of the increase in premiums.

Pending the action of Malacañang on the proposal, PhilHealth continues to implement the 5-percent premium rate this year. PhilHealth said it will lose P20 billion if the suspension of the higher premium contributions this year is suspended.

A study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) in June last year noted that “reforms in PhilHealth payment systems will only be effective if the institution has sufficient resources.”

“Eventually, PhilHealth should cover the maintenance and other operating expenses of health facilities currently shouldered by the national and local governments as part of its prospective payments. This necessitates PhilHealth to generate more resources. Fiscal space should be expanded through premium increases stipulated in the UHC law,” the PIDS study said.

“However, premium increases should be presented side-by-side with commensurate, definite, and clear benefit expansions. Linking premium increases with expansions in benefit entitlements and guarantees can motivate support from people and likewise drive providers to expand according to the growing service inclusions,” the study added.