Malls, banks lift SMIC profit

SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the holding firm of the Sy family, said its net income grew 25 percent to P77 billion in 2023 from the P61.7 billion recorded in 2022.

Consolidated revenues rose 11 percent to P616.3 billion from P553 billion in the previous year.

“SM’s performance as a group last year reflected our ability to stay close to our customers and address their needs regardless of uncertain economic conditions,” SMIC President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

“A key success driver was the healthy spending patterns of Filipino consumers in both essential and discretionary purchases, particularly in fashion, dining and entertainment,” he said.

In terms of net income contribution, banking provided the largest share at 47 percent, while property accounted for 25 percent, retail contributed 19 percent and portfolio investments delivered 9 percent.

SM Retail Inc., which consists of grocery, department store and specialty retail, reported revenues of P415 billion, up 10 percent on consistent growth across key segments. Net income went up by 11 percent to P19.9 billion.

Essential spending was steady as revenues from SM’s food unit, composed of SM Markets, WalterMart and Alfamart, was up 7 percent and contributed almost half of total retail revenue growth. With continuing efficiencies in operations, net income for the food segment increased 21 percent.

Revenues of the SM department store rose by 16 percent and specialty retail revenues expanded by 11 percent driven by spending on fashion, health and beauty, pets, toys and other discretionary items.

“This sustained growth is reflective of the spending power of Filipinos. Through our diverse range of brands, we cater to the many needs and wants of our consuming public,” DyBuncio said.

SM continued to expand its retail footprint to a total of 3,853 retail outlets at the end of 2023. Out of the total 419 new stores opened during the year, 89 percent were in provincial areas, reflective of SM’s strategy to tap into growth opportunities in emerging cities in the regions, the company said.

SM’s share of the net earnings of its portfolio investment companies, meanwhile, grew 6 percent for the year, driven by buoyant passenger volumes in 2Go Group Inc.’s shipping business, the leisure and entertainment business of Belle Corp. and growth in Goldilocks Bakeshop.

“Our portfolio companies continue to present solid potential as we invest in emerging sectors that positively impact the economy,’’ DyBuncio said.