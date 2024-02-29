Local medical professionals need more training on dangers of encephalitis–survey

Filipino emergency medical professionals tend to overlook encephalitis, a life-threatening brain condition.

This was the finding of a survey conducted by a renowned organization that serves as a leading global resource that provides support and information, helps raise awareness of the condition, and leads collaborative efforts with regard to research about encephalitis.

The survey also revealed that this disregard for encephalitis, despite the symptoms, and with low confidence in recognizing the condition, underscores the urgent need for further medical training.

Discovering encephalitis

Encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain that can be caused by several factors like viral or bacterial infection, insects, or autoimmune inflammation, as defined by the Mayo Clinic and is considered a life-threatening neurological condition characterized by brain inflammation despite the presence of common symptoms.

An estimated 500,000 diagnosed cases around the world are affected by encephalitis each year, according to Encephalitis International, which commissioned the survey, whose respondents include healthcare workers, either doctors or nurses, assigned to emergency rooms or have handled medical emergencies.

The study was conducted by Censuswide, a United Kingdom-based research company, in November 2023, with responses generated from 614 emergency medical professionals from the UK, USA, Australia, Germany, India, and the Philippines.

More awareness or more training?

THE results of the survey, which was released in line with World Encephalitis Day on February 22, 2024, showed that more than half or 54 percent of the local respondents did not consider infectious encephalitis, while 74 percent did not think of autoimmune encephalitis as a diagnosis when presented with a list of accepted symptoms for each condition.

Moreover, even if encephalitis is the leading cause of death in up to 40 percent of cases, 66 percent of the respondents did not deem death as a potential patient outcome resulting from delayed recognition and treatment.

“In the wake of these alarming survey findings, it is clear that much more must be done to bridge the gap in encephalitis awareness and expertise. Encephalitis International is determined to increase this awareness among medical professionals through the development of globally accessible training programs, which will provide the tools for them to better recognize and treat encephalitis. Of course, we cannot do this alone and will continue to work alongside international entities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), to elevate encephalitis as a global health priority,” said Dr. Ava Easton, Chief Executive of Encephalitis International in an email interview with BusinessMirror.

She pointed out that encephalitis can afflict people regardless of age, sex, and ethnicity, with symptoms varying depending on the type. “Symptoms of infectious encephalitis encompass altered consciousness, behavioral changes, fever, and headaches, while autoimmune encephalitis presents with memory issues, psychiatric symptoms, altered consciousness, and personality changes,” Easton explained.

She emphasized that with the risk of death or permanent brain impairment, “first responders are essential in promptly considering encephalitis during health emergencies to mitigate the worst-case patient outcomes.”

Misdiagnosis can make it worse

A CASE of misdiagnosis happened to the son of Roschelle Del Rosario, a caregiver in Bulacan, who shared her struggle with her 23-year-old son Alex, particularly his rapid symptom progression despite medical intervention. He experienced insomnia, hallucinations, agitation, personality changes, appetite loss, and seizures, which was misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder, but a second opinion in May 2023 revealed autoimmune encephalitis.

The misdiagnosis was just the start of their travails as Alex’s health quickly deteriorated that led to a four-and-a-half-month coma. Del Rosario revealed that her son, a graduating college student who was at the top of his class when his symptoms appeared, is a fighter battling encephalitis and has now moved past his comatose state and can now use his mobile phone again after losing his cognitive and motor skills due to the disease.

But Alex still experiences hallucinations and memory loss. “It’s a tough road, but we still consider ourselves fortunate because, even though treating encephalitis in the country is difficult, we’ve found dedicated professionals who are willing to help and learn more about this disease so Alex can regain his health and have a chance at a normal life again,” shared Del Rosario.

More training needed

THE survey also revealed that only 35 percent of local emergency medical professionals strongly agreed that their training had given them the confidence to recognize encephalitis, while over 79 percent somewhat or strongly agreed that they would benefit from more training.

Dr. Ferron Ocampo, an Adult Neurology Fellow of the Philippine Neurological Association and an encephalitis awareness advocate, acknowledged the lack of training in encephalitis recognition and management in the country due to its rarity. Priority in resource allocation, including education and training, he said, is given to more common conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

“Encephalitis is a neurological emergency that can have devastating consequences if not diagnosed and treated promptly. However, not all medical professionals are aware of the symptoms and are confident in managing them. As we celebrate World Encephalitis Day, various international and local stakeholders should collaborate to prioritize providing training and resources to medical professionals worldwide in order to enhance encephalitis detection, diagnosis, and treatment,” Ocampo averred.

Easton, meanwhile, said encephalitis training should start in medical school and continue through ongoing professional development at hospitals and clinical settings. “This ensures healthcare professionals can effectively recognize, diagnose, and manage encephalitis cases throughout their careers. The survey focuses on emergency medical professionals, often the first to recognize encephalitis in patients. Given the risk of death or injury to the brain, it is vital for first responders to promptly consider encephalitis during health emergencies, emphasizing its importance in their medical training.”

When asked by BusinessMirror if the government, particularly the Department of Health, has been made aware of the survey’s findings, Easton said not yet since the results are relatively new. “We are feeding in the findings to our work with other global stakeholders in order to understand what policy changes need to be made not just in the Philippines but also around the world.”

Corollarily, Easton said that in due time, emergency medical professionals in the Philippines will be able to access training opportunities from Encephalitis International by signing up for free professional membership online. “We are committed to working towards providing health and medical professionals with globally accessible training and will continue to collaborate with international stakeholders, such as the WHO to make encephalitis a global priority.”

“Don’t Delay. Give Today”

TO further boost awareness about the importance of providing accessible and accredited training modules on encephalitis globally, Easton said they started their “Don’t Delay, Give Today” fundraising campaign, whose goal is to raise £40,000 GBP to expand access to training opportunities for medical professionals globally, focusing on early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment of encephalitis. The funds raised, she said, will be dedicated to developing resources that are free at source to help medical professionals worldwide provide the best care for individuals affected by encephalitis.

“Currently, we are at 73 percent towards reaching our goal of raising £40,000, backed by over 430 supporters globally, and we welcome any further contributions from the countries we support around the world.”

Image credits: Dreamstime.com





