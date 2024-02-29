Japan’s National Day reception marks emperor’s 64th birth anniversary

ON February 23, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa hosted the annual Japanese National Day Reception to celebrate the 64th birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin led the toast in honor of “the health of His Majesty, the Emperor; the continued peace and prosperity of the Japanese people; and the lasting friendship between the Philippines and Japan.”

In his speech, Koshikawa reflected on the dramatic growth of Japan-Philippine relations, as he lauded the mutual visits of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Japan, and that of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Philippines in 2023. Both, he said, emphasized the importance of reaffirming warm ties and setting a course for the future.

He also highlighted the post-pandemic resurgence of tourism, as he revealed that the tourist numbers from the Philippines to Japan reached a record high in 2023: “Last July the number was the highest in Asean. People-to-people exchange is flourishing. We would like to keep our country attractive to the Filipino people.”

Koshikawa also affirmed Japan’s commitment to the economic cooperation with the Philippines through the construction of important infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, the North-South Commuter Railway, and the Davao Bypass.

He also raised the importance of security cooperation, as he mentioned the Reciprocal Access Agreement that is under negotiation, and the Official Security Assistance. RAA is aimed at facilitating cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self-Defense Force, while it has been agreed that the Philippines will be the first OSA recipient with the provision of coastal radar systems.

The event also featured various talents from the two countries. Pauline Therese Arejola shared her outstanding vocal prowess as she led the singing of both the Philippine and Japanese National Anthems, while ACTION showcased the explosive presence with an amusing karate demonstration. In addition, Alumni of the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts shared the soul of the prefecture via a traditional dance.

Complementary to the festivities, Japanese firms and organizations set up booths that featured their products, and contributed to the overall vibrance of the event.

‘Arigato, PHL!’

ACCORDING to Koshikawa, ties between Japan and the Philippines have extended to a wide range of levels since he arrived: “In 2024, the number of tourists from the Philippines to Japan reached a record high of approximately 620,000. Last July, the number was the highest in Asean. People-to-people exchange is flourishing. We would like to keep our country attractive to the Filipino people.”

The Japanese ambassador also observed that bilateral relations have evolved beyond traditional areas, and made great progress in a variety of new areas warmly supported by the Filipino people.

“As for the private sector, Japan welcomes ongoing efforts to improve the investment and business environment of the Philippines. I am convinced that it will lead to a steady and substantial increase of foreign direct investment in this country with immense potential. At the same time, we also greatly anticipate investments to Japan from the Philippine business community, [while] the Japanese Embassy and JETRO will provide assistance to interested companies,” he added.

Kishida’s visit to the Philippines in November 2023, for Koshikawa, was another high point of two-way ties. The latter became the first Japanese PM to deliver a policy speech entitled “Heart-to-Heart Ties for the Next Generation” at the Joint Session of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The envoy thanked members of the Congress “for giving our prime minister this historical opportunity.”

In his speech, Koshikawa described world affairs as being full of turmoil and uncertainty: “That is why I look forward to Japan and the Philippines, who share heart-to-heart ties and fundamental values and principles, joining hands with like-minded countries to contribute to peace and prosperity in our region and in the world. Under the strong leadership of both countries and your support, I hope cooperation between [our countries] will grow to even greater heights.”

He concluded his speech by sharing His Majesty’s New Year sentiments and extended wishes for a brighter one ahead: “I am deeply saddened by the large number of lives lost due to wars and conflicts in many parts of the [globe]. I am reminded of the importance of striving for mutual understanding and cooperation…to build a peaceful world. I hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion and hope for the [peoples of our countries and of others].”

The event being his last official function in the country, Koshikawa thanked the Philippines as he wrapped up a successful tour of duty. He conveyed his gratitude in his native Japanese and in Filipino: “Doumo arigatou gozaimasu. Maraming salamat po.”