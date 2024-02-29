Glittering History: Renowned jeweler and passionate advocate for heritage preservation, Maria Angelica Santos-Bermejo, launches masterpiece, Alahas: Philippine Heritage Jewelry, at the Ayala Museum

Maria Angelica Santos-Bermejo, a renowned self-taught jeweler and passionate advocate for heritage preservation, unveiled her masterpiece, “ALAHAS: Philippine Heritage Jewelry”, at the Ayala Museum on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The book, edited by historian Ambeth Ocampo and Renan Prado, embarks on a captivating journey through time, showcasing the evolution of Filipino jewelry from pre-colonial epochs to the modern era.

Santos-Bermejo’s 38 years of expertise in antique collection and design shine through as she revitalizes traditional craftsmanship, offering contemporary women a glimpse into our rich cultural legacy through stunning heritage pieces.

“ALAHAS: Philippine Heritage Jewelry” tells a timeless love story, tracing the intricate evolution of jewelry from pre-colonial times before 1565 to the Spanish Colonial era, Turn of the Century, Modern era, and the Contemporary period—a celebration of our rich Filipino heritage.

Immersing herself in the vibrant communities of a world known by few, author Santos-Bermejo navigates the world of Philippine Heritage Jewelry, embarking on thrilling, often uncertain journeys.

The author is a dedicated preservationist of national heirlooms. Her design expertise centers on revitalizing traditional craftsmanship and techniques to create heritage jewelry tailored to the modern woman, in the spirit of the contemporary Filipina.

She has exhibited her pieces in prestigious Philippine trade events such as Manila FAME, Likhang Habi, and The Nonesuch: Fine Collectibles and Rarities.

Her jewelry has graced the Department of Trade and Industry’s esteemed “Marahuyo” luxe-brand concept store and the Ayala Museum Shop.

Gaining recognition globally, her salvaged porcelain discoveries found a place in Arts of Asia magazine, reaching a worldwide audience across more than 90 countries. Maria Angelica was featured in New York-based Sorell Publishing’s “The Philippines’ Best” and showcased her designs at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

Bermejo’s mission centers on the passionate preservation of heirloom traditions. As a Filipina, she believes that rediscovering national heritage through jewelry fosters a deep and lasting love for our inang-bayan, our motherland.

“Here I present you with this book, encapsulating my greatest hope for the future, that the Filipina continue to soar to new heights, and that her jewels, her beauty, and her victory, catch the light,” says Bermejo.

From collecting pre-colonial gold pieces of history in Iloilo to discovering heirloom beads from diverse Cordillera tribes, she weaves factual stories of adventure, resilience, and deep connections to our heritage.

The narrative explores the nature of 16th-century Spanish colonial jewelry, featuring rare alfajor necklaces, tamborins, criollas, peinetas, and elaborate cross pendants, now cherished beyond mere artifacts.

Transitioning to the Turn of the Century, diamantès mirror the exuberance of Manila Carnival gaiety.

Emerging victoriously from the scars of war, modern masterpieces take the spotlight.

Glamorous ternos bedeck the elite of high society, adorned with colored gemstones—a symbol of hope for a nation on the rise.

A contemporary Mata Mata Collection draws inspiration from our cross-cultural past, with Igorot shields, face cover earrings, and streamlined necklaces adorned with pre- colonial wire accents, bringing to life a vision where heritage and modernity coalesce, a timeless connection on today’s Filipina.

“ALAHAS” offers a symphony of essays as Santos-Bermejo reflects on her intimate connection with adornments, intertwining with meticulous historical research.

Verification of dates and stories, drawn from timeless references and current sources, presents each piece’s unique narrative.

Enriched with 290 vivid archival and present-day photos, 22 time-travel illustrations, and beautifully written chapter situationers, the book captures the unique character of each era, infusing spirit into the narrative.

A meticulous collaboration with experts in styling, photography, illustration, and creative book design aims to captivate, inform, and elevate the reader’s experience—fulfilling the promise of engaging and visually compelling storytelling.

Collectively, the team aspires to kindle a sense of pride, encouraging readers to reconnect with and celebrate their roots—a unified rallying call to uphold the enduring legacy of Philippine heritage jewelry.

