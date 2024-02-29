EJ bringing streak to Glasgow indoors

A WORLD-CLASS Ernest John “EJ” Obiena competes in his first world indoor championships on Monday in Glasgow where world No. 1 and reigning indoor champion Armand Duplantis leads a star-studded cast.

Obiena brings with him a gold medal-winning streak in Croatia and Berlin hoping to clear 6.0 meters indoors to fan his 2024 campaign focused on the Paris Olympics in July.

Duplantis cleared 6.20 meters to win gold in Belgrade 2022, the year Obiena hoped to make an emphatic debut but was barred from competing following his suspension by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) to which he had a dispute then.

Duplantis won gold with a record leap of 6.20 meters with the now suspended Brazilian Thiago Braz da Silva claiming silver with 5.95 3 and American Chris Nielsen bagging bronze with 5.90.

Duplantis, with a season best 6.02m, is again the favorite in Glasgow, followed by Nielsen (6.00) and another American, Sam Kendricks (5.95) as third seed.

Obiena’s 5.93m that won him the ISTAF Berlin in Germany last Sunday makes him the fourth favorite, trailed closely by France’s Thibaut Collet (5.92) and US’s Austin Miller (5.90).

Seven others with season best leaps of no more than 5.87 meters make up the elite cast of 13 pole vaulters vying in the event set dawn Monday (Manila time).

Only two other Filipinos are in Glasgow—hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino.

First to compete will be the 24-year-old Filipino-American Hoffman on Friday in the women’s 400 meters which she’ll be testing. If she advances, the semifinals are on Saturday, accoding to Patafa secretary-General Jasper Tanhueco.

“Although Lauren’s main event is the 400 hurdles, the 400 will still benefit her experience-wise and intensify her pursuit of qualifying for the 400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics,” Tanhueco said.

Asian indoor bronze medalist Tolentino will compete in the men’s 60m hurdles heats on Saturday and if he progresses, in the semifinals later that day.

Hoffman, competing out of Duke University, was a late addition to the championships.

“I found out about this meet at the last minute, but I’m all good,” Hoffman told BusinessMirror via internet call Thursday. “I know this is going to a tough competition and my main goal is to run a new Philippine record.”