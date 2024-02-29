Double-digit growth of units bolsters income of Megaworld

Andrew Tan’s property arm, Megaworld Corp., on Wednesday said its net income last year rose 26 percent to P19.4 billion from the previous year’s P15.37 billion as its core businesses posted double-digit growth.

The company’s consolidated revenues rose by 17 percent to P69.7 billion from the previous P55.1 billion.

“(The year) 2023 marked a pivotal moment for Megaworld as our financial milestones showcased our strategic agility and innovations in our product offerings. This proves our ability to adapt and thrive in changing times to reach new heights,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, the company’s executive vice president, said.

Real estate sales rose by 16 percent to a record-breaking level of P42.7 billion, buoyed by strong bookings.

Reservation sales reached P139 billion, up 17 percent year-on-year, surpassing the P130-billion target it set early last year.

Last year, Megaworld continued to expand its township offerings, ensuring long-term revenue generation.

During the year, the company launched Baytown Palawan in Puerto Princesa City. The six-hectare development marks the 31st township of Megaworld.

Megaworld launched new projects worth P72.6 billion in 2023, 61 percent more than the previous year’s P45 billion and higher than its P60-billion target.

These include Positano Mactan at Mactan Newtown in Cebu worth P2.2 billion and Paragua Sands Hotel at Paragua Coastown in San Vicente, Palawan worth P4.2 billion.

Leasing revenues also reached new record levels in 2023 as total revenues from Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and Megaworld Premier Offices climbed to P17.9 billion, up 14 percent year-on-year. The increase was bannered by the 54- percent jump in mall revenues to P5.3 billion, fueled by the recovery in retail operations and tenant sales.

Office revenues grew by a mere 3 percent to P12.6 billion as the country’s office industry faced headwinds during the year.

Megaworld hotels and resorts saw its revenues rising by 46 percent to P3.8 billion. This growth highlights the sector’s strong recovery post-pandemic, Megaworld said.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing the momentum, focusing on sustainable and quality growth while expanding strategically to add more value for our company and stakeholders,” Tan said.