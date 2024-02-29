DepEd acknowledges  support of ALC Group member companies

The Department of Education (DepEd) recognized partnerships forged with ALC Group member companies, Fortune Life Insurance Company, and Citystate Savings Bank, Inc., during the DepEd Partners’ Appreciation and Recognition ceremony held on February 20, 2024, at the GSIS Financial Center, Pasay City.

The awarding ceremony, presided over by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte and DepEd spokesperson and Undersecretary Michael Poa, celebrated a total of 173 partners for their commitment to supporting Philippine basic education.

Fortune Life Insurance Company, represented by AVP for Corporate Communications, Floreda Constantino, and Citystate Savings Bank, represented by APDS Loans Head, Dennis V. Mancilla, were among the recipients recognized for their unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to the department’s MATATAG Agenda. The recognition acknowledged the exemplary participation and generosity of the companies in various DepEd programs such as Brigada Eskwela, Palarong Pambansa, and the National Teacher’s Day Celebration, among others.

In her address, Vice President Duterte expressed gratitude to the partners, emphasizing their role in shaping the future of Filipino children. She remarked, “To our partners, thank you for your unending support that complements our goals and aspirations for the Philippine basic education. May you continue investing in the dreams of Filipino children, as they will soon be part of our workforce that will contribute to the development of our nation.”

ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, thanked DepEd for these recognitions. “To the Department of Education led by Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte, thank you for these recognitions given to our member companies. Patuloy kaming tutulong para sa pangarap at tagumpay ng Kabataang Pilipino,” Cabangon remarked.

The ALC Group of Companies was founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

Image credits: DepEd





