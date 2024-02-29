Deal with NGCP to hasten DICT fiber backbone project

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has been tapped by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to help accelerate its National Fiber Backbone (NFB) project.

The NGCP, represented by its president and CEO Anthony L. Almeda, and DICT Secretary Ivan Uy, signed the lease agreement for the power grid operator’s infrastructure, including its private telecom network infrastructure and substations.

“We are pleased to stand as a key contributor to the National Fiber Backbone Project of DICT, a transformative initiative that aims to yield tangible benefits for the Filipino people,” Almeda said.

The National Fiber Backbone (NFB) aligns with the objectives of the National Broadband Plan, a strategic blueprint devised by DICT to accelerate the deployment of fiber optic cable and wireless technology, thereby improving internet speeds and accessibility across the country.

“The signing of the Specific Site Lease Agreement will lead us closer to providing lighting-fast broadband connectivity to Filipinos,” Uy said. Central to NBP is the establishment of a demand-responsive neutral fiber backbone, leveraging NGCP’s private telecom network infrastructure. This backbone will facilitate the laying out of fiber optic cables in 23 strategic sites across Luzon, bolstering ICT infrastructure and fostering improved internet connectivity.

The agreement will help enable the deployment of a robust national broadband infrastructure, which will allow the government to leverage a 2-terabyte connection originating from the eastern seaboard.

The first phase of the project illuminated 26 nodes spanning from Laoag, Ilocos Norte, to Roces, Quezon City, utilizing NGCP’s dark fiber. Subsequent phases will extend network reach, connecting regions across the country and providing broadband internet access to government entities and public places.

In preparation for the operationalization, the DICT commenced civil works and installation activities for telecom shelters within NGCP substations, ensuring the proper housing for optical transport networking equipment essential for the project’s success.