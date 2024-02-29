Capitol Medical Center’s Project Thelma: Free Healthcare for Underserved Women in Quezon City

In its commitment to expanding access to healthcare, Capitol Medical Center, Inc. (CMCI) is offering maternity delivery and gynecological services at no cost to eligible women in Quezon City through Project Thelma.

The project is named after one of the hospital’s founders, the late Dr. Thelma Navarrete-Clemente, who herself pursued a busy practice as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist. Dr. Clemente was known for her devotion to medical service, civic leadership, and philanthropy. Reaching out to underprivileged women in need of gynecological care was a key cause she championed.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Capitol Medical Center

At the helm of Project Thelma is Dr. Roselyn P. Collado-Garcia who has been the chairman of the CMCI Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 2020. The project started in October 2023 and ran until December 2023. The second run began this month (February 2024) and will continue until the end of June 2024.

The target beneficiaries of this project are women residing in Quezon City, particularly in the barangays of Paligsahan, Roxas, Damayan, Laging Handa, West Avenue, Culiat, and Sto. Domingo, who are PhilHealth members and facing financial constraints. Those with active cancer diagnoses are not eligible for this program.

Re-introduction of services

CMCI Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology interns with department head Dr. Roselyn P. Collado-Garcia (4th from right)

Dr. Garcia thought of Project Thelma early last year as a means to re-introduce the services of the CMCI Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the same time address the healthcare needs of Filipino women especially those who belong to the lower strata of society.

Dr. Garcia outlined the project’s specific objectives:

Identify underserved community members in need of obstetric and gynecological care. This involves finding women who lack the resources to access essential healthcare services.

Empower financially disadvantaged women. The project aims to provide women facing financial limitations with comprehensive care, including prenatal and postnatal consultations, gynecological consultations, deliveries (both normal and cesarean), and major or minor gynecological surgeries, all without incurring additional charges beyond covered PhilHealth benefits (no balance billing).

Enhance resident training. The project serves as a valuable learning experience for the hospital’s OB-GYN residents, allowing them to hone their patient care and management skills under the guidance of experienced CMCI consultants actively involved in the cases.

“We are happy that the CMCI administration has been very supportive of this project. So far, the project has performed seven major gynecologic operations, 15 minor gynecologic operations, and at least 10 deliveries. There have been 40 registrants so far,” said Dr. Garcia.

Project Thelma offers various delivery methods free of charge, including normal spontaneous delivery (NSD), vaginal breech delivery, operative vaginal delivery, cesarean section, forceps delivery, and vacuum delivery. The project also offers various gynecological procedures including diagnostic dilatation and curettage, marsupialization (removal of cyst contents), excision biopsy of vulvar/vaginal masses, cervical punch biopsy (removal of tissue sample from the cervix), tubal ligation (permanent birth control), adnexectomy (removal of one or both ovaries and/or fallopian tubes), myomectomy (removal of fibroids in the uterus), and hysterectomy (removal of the uterus).

Additional support services beyond delivery and surgery include prenatal care including prenatal and antenatal laboratory workup and imaging/sonology, patient education (Mother’s class and Breastfeeding class), pre and postoperative evaluations by other specialties such as Internal Medicine and Surgery, and postnatal and postoperative care.

Many patients served

Project Thelma has served patients from various sources including those who visited the OutPatient Department (OPD) for inquiries and those endorsed by their respective barangays and by CMC doctors and personnel.

Dr. Garcia explained that registrations for Project Thelma are reviewed by residents of the Department of OB-GYN, submitted to the Medical Social Worker for interview, and then sent back to the Department for final approval.

“Those who fail to qualify may opt to register under Bayanihan Service Program, an ongoing project of CMC, that offers highly affordable discounted package rates on normal and cesarean deliveries, gynecological surgeries, laboratory and sonologic work up,” said Dr. Garcia.

Dr. Garcia shared that Project Thelma ensures exceptional patient care through its “team of highly competent and compassionate resident-trainees under the supervision of esteemed and dedicated OB GYN consultants who uphold the highest ethical standards of practice in providing excellent healthcare, efficient and qualified medical staff, and world-class delivery room complex and OB GYN ultrasound facilities.”

The project likewise aims to achieve the following key health outcomes—improved maternal and neonatal outcomes, including reduced risk of emergency cesarean section, intraoperative and postoperative complications, mortality, and morbidity; proper and adequate monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, and overall improvement in women’s healthcare.

Individuals and organizations can support Project Thelma by raising awareness and sharing information with women who could benefit from the program. For inquiries and further information, you may contact CMCI at (02)8372-3825 or 5318-5100, or Care Concierge at 0919-069-1891 or 0919-069-1892.

With over five decades of excellence, Capitol Medical Center, Inc. (CMCI) continues to be a pillar of exceptional healthcare in the Philippines. Established in 1970, CMCI has grown into a leading private hospital, offering a comprehensive range of medical and wellness services with a 200-bed capacity. In 2017, CMCI further strengthened its commitment to patient care by partnering with Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc.

The hospital is located in Quezon Avenue Cor. Scout Magbanua Street, Quezon City.