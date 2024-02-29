Business wants PhilHealth premium hike suspended

BUSINESS groups are urging Malacañang to suspend any increase in contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) as workers, micro-sized enterprise and small-scale establishments are still grappling with rising prices of commodities.

In a letter addressed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) gave “unanimous support” to Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa who seeks to suspend this year the 5-percent increase in PhilHealth premiums. They added it would be difficult for Filipino workers and small merchants to comply with the hike amid a high inflation rate.

The business groups propose that PhilHealth “momentarily redirect its focus on service enhancement, delaying the hike until 2025.”

“This temporary reprieve would provide much-needed relief to the majority of vulnerable micro and small establishments, as well as Filipino workers who find it challenging to comply with the proposed premium hike, especially with the rising prices of commodities,” the business groups said through the letter dated February 26, 2024.

The groups said Herbosa noted that the proposed action of suspending the premium increase “would not significantly impact” PhilHealth’s financial standing, considering that the agency has sufficient funds to continue providing benefits and services to its members.

Further, they noted that while it aims to offer comprehensive healthcare coverage for all citizens, Republic Act (RA) 11223, or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law, faces “various challenges” especially for workers.

The business groups cited that researchers from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) “emphasize ongoing issues related to access and affordability.”

A study issued by the PIDS in June last year found that “PhilHealth has not been functioning effectively as the country’s national purchaser, particularly in leveraging purchasing power, steering cost-effective service delivery toward primary health care and healthcare provider networks, and distributing resources equitably.”

“To perform PhilHealth’s intended role, the corporation must have monopsonist leverage to influence health provider behavior, facilitate primary health care orientation, and lead the equitable delivery of health services,” it added.

Despite being PhilHealth members, the PIDS said that individuals still shoulder a “significant” portion of hospital expenses themselves.

As such, the business groups pointed out this situation “particularly impacts vulnerable groups, including the elderly, women, and those in rural and impoverished areas, who disproportionately shoulder the burden due to limitations in national health insurance coverage.”

The premium rate hike is pursuant to the provisions of Section 10 (Premium Contributions) of RA 11223, stating that direct contributors’ premium rates shall be in accordance with the schedule, monthly income floor and ceiling.

In 2019, the premium rate was at 2.75 percent for those with an income floor of P10,000 to P50,000. This gradually increased to 3 percent in 2020, 3.50 percent in 2021 and at 4 percent in 2022.

The premium rate was still at 4 percent in 2023, which was supposed to be at 4.5 percent since the government deferred the implementation, saying the country is still recovering from the “socioeconomic challenges” of the pandemic. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/24/hike-in-philhealth-members-contributions-the-last-exec/)

Effective February 15, monthly premium contributions for Fiscal Year 2024 to 2025 of employees with an income of P10,000 to P100,000 above rose to 5 percent, according to Department of Budget and Management Circular Letter 2024-3. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/19/govt-workers-philhealth-contributions-now-up-5/)