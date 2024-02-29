BRITISH TRADE ENVOY VISITS SENATE

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri (second from right) welcomed on February 20 the United Kingdom’s trade envoy and House of Commons member Richard Graham (center).

The British government official is tasked to promote trade in Asean, strengthen relations, and encourage inward investments across the UK.

To the Philippines, Graham supports UK-Philippine collaboration, as he highlighted his country’s capacities on key projects such as defense, technology, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure.

Sen. Grace Poe (second from left), who is the Philippines-UK Parliamentary Friendship Association president, with Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go (right) and Ambassador Laure Beaufils of the UK (left) joined Zubiri.

Discussions during their meeting revolved around national and legislative priorities, constitutional priorities, and the Philippines possibly joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

RED SANTOS/SENATE OIRP, OFFICE OF THE SENATE PRESIDENT