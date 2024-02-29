Boracay hosts kiteboarding finale

THE final leg of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Philippine Kiteboarding Tour promises an exhilarating showcase of talent and excitement on Boracay Island when it is held beginning Friday at the Aqua Resort along Bulabog beach.

More than 80 kiteboarding athletes—led by top local riders and skilled riders from the US, Middle East, China and Europe-are bracing for a three-day duel of skills, innovation and daring maneuvers against the stunning backdrop of Boracay’s coastline.

Tournament organizer Jay Ortiz, president of the Philippine Kiteboarding Association (PKA), expressed excitement about hosting the final leg in Boracay, renowned for its perfect conditions and breathtaking scenery.

He emphasized the event’s significance in highlighting the PKA’s commitment to nurturing Filipino talent for the international stage.

The competition will feature various categories, including Hangtime, where competitors aim to stay airborne for the longest duration—a gravity-defying spectacle is sure to keep kiteboarding enthusiasts and adrenaline-seekers captivated.

Freestyle events will showcase tricks, spins and flips, providing a visual feast for spectators and judges, while the racing segment, featuring both twin tip and foil boards, will demonstrate competitors’ speed, precision and tactical prowess in navigating the azure waters.

“Our last stop in Santa Fe in Bantayan [Cebu] last month was also a huge success with over 40 local and international riders competing,” said Ortiz, who also thanked local organizers—Santa Fe and Department of Tourism—for their impressive work.

The event ending Sunday will be streamed on PCTV and Arkimagine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration starts on Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Aqua Boracay, accompanied by a welcome program hosted by Malay Tourism Office.