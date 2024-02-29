Amount allowed for direct government purchase up for debate

THE Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB) and the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) are looking into adjusting the threshold amounts for several methods of government procurement.

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Finance last Wednesday, Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara concluded the “consensus” for adjustment of the threshold amounts after the GPPB and PS-DBM stated their positions on increasing the limit of thresholds for modes of procurement.

PS-DBM Executive Director Dennis S. Santiago proposed the threshold for direct acquisition to be at P1 million, which is still subject to the approval of the committee.

Santiago added that they have submitted a proposal after hearing the sentiments of the representatives from different agencies from the last technical working group meeting.

However, GPPB Executive Director Rowena C. Ruiz said the P1 million threshold proposed by Santiago is “a little bit high.”

Ruiz said in a mix of English and Tagalog that government can start with P100,000 “and see how it goes.”

She added the amount “can be adjusted, including the threshold for SVP [small value procurement].”

Angara pointed out the grievances of those from the science and technology sector who lamented the procurement process, such as having to acquire agents and re-agents, costing about P300,000 on the average.

“Kung kailangan mo na yon [If you need that] by the next day in 24 hours, can you do the canvas within 24 hours?” Angara asked, considering adjusting the direct acquisition threshold to the midpoint at P500,000.

Santiago agreed adding the amount cited by the solon is subject to the “threshold to be reviewed by the GPPB.”

A procuring entity may procure directly from any known and reputable source its required goods and services for the procurement of non-common-use supplies (Non-CSE).

Meanwhile, Santiago also agreed to the proposal to increase the threshold for “Shopping” to P2 million from the current threshold of P1 million. Shopping is a mode of procurement where the procuring entity requests for the submission of price quotations for readily available off-the-shelf goods or ordinary and/or regular equipment to be procured directly from suppliers of known qualifications.

Santiago said these include office supplies and equipment not available at the PS-DBM since they sell common-use supplies. “Shopping” is discussed in Section 52 the revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for Republic Act (RA) 9184, which was updated in 2016

Angara also proposed to increase the threshold for SVP to P2 million from the initial P500,000 applicable to goods, infrastructure projects and consulting services.

To note, the SVP is a mode of procurement that requires the submission of at least three price quotations and receipt of one quotation by the procuring entity to proceed to the evaluation of bidders. The SVP is discussed in Section 53 the revised IRR for RA 9184.

Angara, who introduced Senate Bill (SB) 2466 revising RA 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA), pointed out that these threshold proposals are “working assumptions” as of now. SB 2466 seeks to revise the GPRA, which was enacted in 2003.

Since RA 9184 became a law 23 years ago, the DBM reported low utilization or the underspending of budgets, prolonged delays and tedious processes in procuring goods, services, and infrastructure projects to the procurement law, the bill stated.