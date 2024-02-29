`

Ajido wrests gold in Asian swimfest

sports04 030124
Jamesray Mishael Ajido (center) with silver medalist Yusei Nishiono of Japan (left) and bronze medalist Yung-Cheng Kan of Chinese Taipei and Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary general Rep. Eric Buhain.
JAMESRAY MISHAEL AJIDO finally won for the Philippines its first gold medal as Japan continued to dominate the 11th Age Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center on Thursday night in Capas, Tarlac.

Ajido, an eighth-grader at La Salle Greenhills, ruled his favorite 100m butterfly event in 55.98 seconds not only to win gold but also break the meet’s boys’ 12-14 category record of 56.36 set by Chinese Yu Xiang Wang in 2019.

Japan’s Yusei Nishiono took the silver medal with a record-surpassing 56.05 seconds while Chinese Taipei’s Yung-Cheng Kan settled for the bronze medal in 56.79.

“I was expecting to win a medal, but I’m not sure what color so I’m happy I won the,” said Ajido, clinched bronze in the 50m freestyle last Tuesday.

Japan, meanwhile, grabbed nine more gold medals—19 in meet record times—to amass a meet-leading total haul of 29 gold, 17 silver and four bronze medals in the tournament organized by Philippine Aquatics Inc. headed by Miko Vargas.

Hong Kong eran second with 14 golds, 10 silvers and 11 bronzes followed by Kazakhstan (14-10-3) and Thailand (14-8-20).

Japan’s Toya Hirata captured the gold medal in 23.21, a new meet record that broke the 24.03 time set by compatriot Yuga Takashima in 2019.

“This is special for me. I am proud to win medals for the Philippines. I dedicate my victory to the Lord and my family,” said Ajido, a double-gold medalist (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99.

Last year, he won five gold and one bronze medals at the Batang Pinoy National Championships and pocketed two silvers in the Southeast Asia Age Group Championships in Indonesia.

