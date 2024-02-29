77 YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP

Members of the Upper House led by Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri (top row, sixth from right) received French legislators and the French ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel (fifth from left) during their visit on February 21. For Zubiri, the visit is a sign of the French Senate’s commitment to the Philippines, as both countries celebrate 77 years of diplomatic relations.

“Although the Philippines and France are oceans apart, a strong thread of freedom and independence runs between us. And with the French Senate in particular, we enjoy a deep friendship built on mutual respect, and on shared values of democracy, liberty, and bicameralism. We take pride in our active efforts to strengthen our bilateral ties and explore avenues for deeper and broader collaboration between our nations,” according to Zubiri.

He said the Senate delegation is aware of the European country’s successful renewable-energy utilization, and explored potential collaborations in energy production, climate action and defense cooperation during their visit to the French Senate in 2022.

BIBO NUEVA ESPAÑA/SENATE PRIB